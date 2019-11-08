SALAMANCA — Bring your appetites and love of a good mystery to the Salamanca High School for a spaghetti dinner followed by the high school drama club production of “Who Poisoned His Meatball?” at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 in the high school auditorium.
The play — with a spaghetti dinner included — features Salamanca students in fourth through 12th grades. Characters will serve dinner and delightful dinner music.
“In an effort to keep things fresh and diversified, we thought it would be a great change of pace,” said director Eric Kemnitzer. “And who doesn’t like a fun murder mystery!”
Rehearsals for this show began Oct. 1, so the kids only had about a month to prepare for the show, Kemnitzer explained.
“I wanted to challenge them on a one-set show in which the dialogue and delivery carried the performance,” he said.
The cast is comprised of students in grades 4-12 in this production. Kemnitzer said this show is nice because it can be done with all age groups.
“The trick is to really have the stage emulate that of a real restaurant,” he said. “The servers had the task of making the background flow like a real restaurant.”
Among the biggest challenges in preparing for the show is the same challenge Kemnitzer said they have always faced: conflicting schedules for rehearsals.
“Students these days are stretched thin and are involved in multiple clubs and sports,” he said. “Rehearsing with missing students is the biggest challenge.”
Although there will be only one viewing, what sets “Who Poisoned His Meatball?” apart is the spaghetti dinner beforehand from 3 to 6:30 p.m. where servers from the show will also be serving the dinner.
“This show is extremely sarcastic and has many jokes that are executed quickly. This is going to be a fun family night,” Kemnitzer said. “We will have dinner, concessions and our students performing a funny murder mystery that is sure to have people laughing!”
“Who Poisoned His Meatball?” will be performed at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 in the Salamanca High School Auditorium. Pre-sale tickets are $10 each, which includes the show and dinner. Tickets at the door for the show only are $7.