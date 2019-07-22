OLEAN — Rebuilding Together is asking Olean-area residents to sacrifice several hours of their Saturday to paint the homes of strangers.
Dan Spring, one of the group’s board members, makes a compelling sales pitch.
“It’s a life-changing experience to help just one person,” he said.
Rebuilding Together, which repairs homes for the disadvantaged, is actively seeking volunteers for its annual Blitz Day on Saturday. The organization plans to paint five houses throughout Olean, Allegany and Hinsdale, and would like to have 12 to 20 volunteers for each home.
Volunteers will be assigned houses and the painting will last from about 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Over the years, Spring, manager of Pleasant Valley Greenhouse, has seen first-hand the impact Rebuilding Together has on local residents, who are often eledery, disabled or have low income.
He said the organization has built wheelchair ramps for those returning home from a hospital or nursing home, and rebuilt porches that were previously unsafe and unstable.
The painting to be done on Blitz Day will also have a large impact, Spring said, as some residents physically cannot paint their own home, or afford it.
“Some people have to choose whether they pay a bill or paint their house,” he said.
In addition to painting the five houses on Blitz Day, Rebuilding Together plans to repair an additional 17 houses throughout the area this year. That work will include installing five wheelchair ramps, four porches and some doors and windows.
Rebuilding Together is looking for those with carpentry, electrician and plumbing skills for these projects, although no experience is required for painting on Blitz Day,
In order to fund these projects, Rebuilding Together will host its second annual fundraiser Aug. 10 at the Allegany Community Center. The benefit will last from 3 to 9 p.m. and include a chicken barbecue, basket raffle and live auction. Tickets are $12.
Spring said last year’s fundraiser was a success, generating $15,000 and allowing the organization to build eight wheelchair ramps and two porches and paint seven houses last year.
Gift basket donations, or cash donations, can be made by calling either 378-7188, or 307-1088.
Community members can also call those numbers if they’re looking to get their house repaired. Spring said when community members stop by Pleasant Valley Greenhouse to pick up an application, they often cry.
“They don’t know what else to do,” he said, “and it breaks my heart because a lot of these people don’t know where to turn to. They just need that little help.”
However, there is a silver lining.
“A lot of the times (Blitz Day beneficiaries) help out the next year because they know how rewarding it was when they got their house done,” Spring said.
Those interested in volunteering for Blitz Day can call Spring at 307-1088, or visit the Rebuilding Together Facebook page, facebook.com/rebuildingtogetherolean.