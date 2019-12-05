ORCHARD PARK — Quick quiz, what was the last team to beat the Ravens?
This will take you back nearly 11 weeks as Baltimore has won eight straight interrupted by its bye and it’s now counting down to Sunday afternoon’s meeting with the Bills at New Era Field.
OK, so the last loss for the Ravens came on Sept. 29 at M&T Bank Stadium, their own home field, a 40-25 destruction by none other than the enigmatic Browns, a decision that made both teams 2-2.
Since then, Baltimore, 10-2, has won eight straight and quarterback Lamar Jackson has become the talk of the NFL. Meanwhile, Cleveland (4-8), the preseason pick to win the AFC North, is virtually out of the playoff race and QB Baker Mayfield is much better known for his myriad commercials than anything he’s done on the field.
Jackson has been the unexpected catalyst of the Ravens’ resurgence, generating the type of buzz the Chiefs’ Pat Mahomes was getting only two years ago.
And it’s merited.
Known mostly as a running quarterback during his career at Louisville, which included a Heisman Trophy, Jackson has thrown for 25 touchdowns with only five interceptions and a 109.7 passer rating that ranks fourth in the NFL.
But his impressive passing numbers have come from his success on the ground. Jackson’s 977 rushing yards far outstrip any other QB and rank ninth in the league only behind eight running backs. His seven yards per carry easily top the NFL and only Bills’ counterpart Josh Allen, with eight, tops Jackson’s seven in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.
That’s why Baltimore leads the NFL in both points scored (34 per game) and rushing yards (208) and is second in yards gained (421) per start.
And it’s clear that Jackson’s performance has been inspired, at least in part, by the fact he was the 32nd and last pick and final quarterback selected in the first round of the 2018 draft behind Mayfield 1st, Sam Darnold (Jets) 3rd, Allen 7th and Sam Rosen (Arizona) 10th.
WHEN ASKED what he saw when assessing Jackson before that draft, Bills coach Sean McDermott allowed, “(I saw) the athleticism, the ability to throw it, to hurt you in (mistakes), as well as on the ground ... highly competitive. The same things that the world is saying right now is what when we (saw in) him. We spent time with him at the combine. There were a lot of those plays in college as well and that hasn't changed much going to the NFL.
“(He’s a) very unique, very talented player (with a) unique approach offensively. I don't think there's really been a defense that's cracked the code to this point (to stop him).”
And one reason is Jackson’s combination of rushing and throwing skills.
“There's not a lot of guys on rosters around the NFL that can mimic what Lamar does,” McDermott said of practicing for the Ravens star. “If you have them, they're probably starting ... it’s a fine line. (But) I can promise that we’ll do the best we can.”
However, it’s not just Jackson who makes Baltimore formidable.
“(They’re a) really good offense, really good team, well-coached,” McDermott said. “They’re good at what they do. Obviously, it’s a unique challenge for us and probably for most teams around the NFL because of the system that they run. It’ll be a challenge for us.”
In their recent streak, the Ravens have made several decent teams look bad. They’ve beaten the Rams and Seahawks on the road and the Patriots and Texans at home by a combined average score of 38-12.
“What you’re seeing is there’s a lot of teams that have not gone against (what they do),” McDermott assessed. “(But) they’ve played some teams twice and they’ve (still) struggled both times.”
And he credits that performance to Ravens coach John Harbaugh who he’s known since the two coached together in Philadelphia under Andy Reid.
“John Harbaugh has been with his staff building this for ‘X’ amount of years … the continuity, the consistency, being able to build it the way you want to build it,” McDermott said. “You’re seeing good football players at all positions. Talented, not just on the offensive side, but the defensive side and special teams. You can always count on them being well-coached (and) having a good kicking game. They’re a motivated football team week-to-week and they’re a physical football team because of (Harbaugh’s) leadership.”
Still the Bills have been a surprise themselves, coming into Sunday’s game at 9-3, albeit as 5 ½ -point underdogs.
“I think, overall, our guys are just being us and understand what's expected of them,” McDermott said of Buffalo’s impressive start. “Everybody understands their role. We may not be fancy, but we believe in what we do. And when you do that, and you give them great clarity, there's a lot of power in that. That’s our message and it will continue to be our message of ‘Let's do what we do.’”
