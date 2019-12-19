OLEAN — The Olean City School District has been drawing up plans for the next capital improvement project at the campuses, with a primary focus on renovations at Washington West Elementary School, and additional upgrades at Olean High School and Olean Intermediate Middle School.
That was the word from Superintendent Rick Moore Wednesday, who said the board reviewed proposed plans for the next capital project that is expected to cost $24 million, but will not increase taxes.
The district recently completed its $16.15 million capital project that provided renovations to East View Elementary School, the high school and the intermediate middle school, which included a new parking lot.
Moore said the next capital project, which will be placed on a referendum for voters to approve on March 10, will receive 95% state aid, with five percent of the cost provided by capital reserve funding. He said Campus Construction Management Group Inc. and Young & Wright Architectural, which provided work for the first capital project, are heading up the proposed project, as well.
“On our last project, we really focused on the restoration of the hallways, the lockers and floors in the high school,” Moore recalled. “Also, we had to make East View safe, because (the elementary campus) used to be an open building. So we built walls and big classrooms.”
Moore said the upcoming project will focus on “giving Washington West a fresh look.
“We’re going to do a very nice entrance there that is also going to be more secure,” he continued. “We’re going to just freshen up everything, the classrooms, the hallways and bring more light in.”
He said another major project included in the proposed endeavor is the restoration of the high school auditorium.
“We have a beautiful auditorium, but obviously it has not been restored in years and years and years,” he stated. “It is a lovely timepiece that takes you back to the ‘30s, so we want to maintain the integrity of the architecture and the style.”
Moore said the auditorium, which is a cornerstone of the high school, the school district and the community, is expected to provide a beautiful showcase for the arts, once restored.
“We really are an arts school, that is our forte -the arts,” he added.
“We have three music programs at the high school, but only two music rooms … so we’re going to reconfigure our music suite so there is another music classroom,” he continued.
Moore said the project is also calling for a turfed baseball, softball and utility field with lights at the intermediate middle school. He said the field, located near the tennis courts, will not only give students the opportunity to play sports at night, but also the community.
“One of the reasons we’re doing the turf is it will expand our physical education” programs, he explained. “It extends physical education for months.”
He said repairs to the pool at the intermediate middle school are also in the plan.
Moore made one other point regarding the proposed capital project, and the state monies to fund it.
“That money comes into Olean and what we try to do is use local vendors,” he remarked. “That money not only comes in and helps our local schools, that money gets spent in town here. It’s an important thing for people to understand in this day and age — we need money coming into this community.”