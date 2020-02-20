It’s been an unprecedented nine days in my long career at the Times Herald.
Over that span I’ve written three columns about the passing of acquaintances. First it was Jim Barillo, area golf instructor extraordinaire, then Don Haskins, a skilled compositor at the TH for 44 years and, today, Thom Randolph.
My relationship with Thom was different from the other two, as he worked a decade for me as an intern as well as the paper’s motorsports writer.
He died unexpectedly last Friday, at age 61, in his home at Mebane, N.C.
We met in 1987 and his background fascinated me. A native of Cuba, who graduated from Bolivar Central School, he had a degree in journalism/mass communications from St. Bonaventure but was managing the Pizza Hut in Springville.
Thom was desperate to get into the newspaper business and while we didn’t have a full-time opening in the TH sports department, I hired him as an admittedly over-qualified intern knowing the bonus would be his interest in the local auto racing scene and his love of writing about it.
Indeed, his affection for the area’s stock car tracks led to his creating a seasonally-produced, mini-tabloid called Twin Tiers Motorsports.
In 1996, Thom moved to Florida starting a truck-driving career for three different grocery suppliers while free-lancing for the Orlando Sentinel covering high school sports.
He returned to the Southern Tier in 2005 and had a two-year stretch driving for Stroehmann Bakeries before being hired as a driver for Walmart, a job he held until his passing.
TOM DONAHUE, a former Times Herald managing editor and fellow resident of Thom’s hometown, recalled, “I’d run into Thom now and again. He was always happy to see you ... always greeted you with a big smile. If he was with someone, he’d introduce me as ‘Cuba’s most famous citizen,’ then show that big crooked grin and give me a wink.
“He always wanted so badly to be a full-time sports writer at the Times Herald. He managed one of the Sugar Creek stores in Olean and I’m sure he was a devoted employee, but you knew he’d rather be writing. He finally gave up the dream when he became a driver for Walmart. And he loved it, or so he’d tell me each time we met up ... good pay, manageable runs and lots of time off. I’ll bet he was one of their best and most loyal drivers.”
FROM MY perspective, the only times I ever saw Thom without a smile was when he talked about his step-daughter, Shannon Pepper.
The offspring of his wife, Linda, Pepper died at age 37 in a fire at her Cuba apartment in February of 2015. But, two years prior to that, she was the victim of a brutal case of domestic abuse at the hands of her former live-in boyfriend.
He used a DVD player and candlestick holder to beat her. Pepper was comatose for months as she suffered multiple head injuries, broken ribs, a brain bleed, a shattered jaw, bruised eyes and lips so badly bitten that she almost lost them.
As a result, Thom and Linda became fierce advocates of Brittany’s Law, a statute in honor of Geneva resident Brittany Passalacqua and her mother who were fatal victims of domestic violence in 2009. The law, which stipulates a registry for felons convicted of such abuse, has been bogged down in the New York State Assembly for years.
After Pepper’s passing, Thom became the family’s de facto spokesperson in both the broadcast and print media, campaigning for the Assembly to address and pass Brittany’s Law. It became his life’s focal point.
When I last saw Thom, it was two years ago in the Bolivar-Richburg football press box. We talked through halftime and before leaving he looked back, cracked that smile and speculated that this time Brittany’s Law would finally pass.
