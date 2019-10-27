ORCHARD PARK — Well, so much for that elite defense.
Six games into the season, with the Bills ranking third in the National Football League in both points (15) and yards (293) surrendered per game, there was a thought among the faithful that Buffalo’s ‘D’ might just be the ticket to a second playoff berth in the past two decades.
Ooops.
For the second time in two games, the Bills’ defense surrendered over 370 yards and gave up a staggering 218 yards on the ground en route to a 31-13 thrashing by the injury-ravaged Eagles Sunday afternoon at New Era Field.
It’s the fourth time this season Buffalo has surrendered an average over five yards per play.
Last week’s 31-21 win over winless Miami, when the Dolphins went for a season-high 381 yards, it seemed an aberration.
But while once is an exception, twice is a trend.
And it’s not unfair to conclude that the Bills defense has been exposed the last two Sundays.
Part of the problem is that Buffalo’s weak, early-season schedule didn’t provide an adequate yardstick of that unit.
Coming into Sunday’s meeting with Philadelphia, the Bills’ five wins were over the Jets (1-6), Giants (2-6), Bengals (0-8), Titans (4-4) and Dolphins (0-6).
Not a winning team in the bunch and their collective 7-30 record hardly provides an insight into how well Buffalo’s ‘D’ might perform against an elite, or at least very good offense.
The Eagles provided the perfect test and the Bills failed it miserably.
Though Philly (4-4) was without two key offensive starters – tackle Jason Peters and high-level wide receiver DeSean Jackson – it tempered its passing game in deference to 23 mph winds that gusted to nearly 40 and instead stampeded over Buffalo on the ground.
Veteran running back Jordan Howard had 23 bruising carries for 96 yards and a touchdown while Miles Sanders, the rookie from Penn State, took only three handoffs, but one of them went for a 65-yard TD as Philly took control of the game on the first possession of the second half.
The Eagles’ rushing total was nearly 90 yards more than the previous most the Bills had surrendered.
And there are other reasons Buffalo’s defensive performance is suspect.
Coming into yesterday, the Bills’ 17 sacks ranked 16th in the league and though playing against substandard opposition, in their five wins they had only five takeaways and 11 giveaways. That’s not a winning formula against good teams.
AFTERWARD, the Bills’ locker room emptied quickly and the combined press conferences of coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen lasted less than 4 ½ minutes.
But, before he left, McDermott conceded of the Eagles, “They controlled the line of scrimmage. They established (it) early and carried it through the rest of the game. (We) have to establish the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.”
Buffalo defensive end Shaq Lawson admitted of Philadelphia’s rushing success, “It’s frustrating because it starts up front. We have to do better … the whole defensive line.
“It didn’t surprise me … they’re grown men. We know they’re as good team and they have a good front and I guess they just wanted it more.”
Of the Eagles running game, which averaged over five yards per carry, McDermott added, “They were getting more (yardage) than we would have liked … it was four when it should have been two. (There was also) some (sloppy) tackling … it wasn’t glaring, but it was there. Give credit to their offensive line.”
He concluded, “I’m concerned any time a team can run the ball like that on our football team … that’s concerning.”
To Bills fans as well.
