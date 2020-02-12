ALFRED — After a pair of double-doubles sophomore Jordyn Pettit has been named the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) Player of the Week. This is the second time this year that Pettit has earned the honor.
The Wellsville native was dominant on the boards this week as the team went 1-1. She scored 12 and grabbed 23 rebounds in a loss to Penn State Behrend and then scored 22 points and grabbed 19 boards in a victory over Franciscan. For the week, Pettit averaged 17 points, 21 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game.
On the year, Pettit has nine double-doubles including five straight games.
Up next, Pettit and the Pioneers travel to Pitt-Greensburg on Saturday at 3 p.m.
McKean named PSAC women’s field athlete of the week
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Shippensburg University freshman Sara McKean was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week on Tuesday.
The Oswayo Valley alumnus finished fourth in the triple jump on Saturday at Penn State’s Sykes & Sabock Challenge, improving her season best to 38 feet, 10.5 inches. The performance is a two-foot collegiate best and an NCAA provisional mark that ranks her atop the PSAC performance list for the triple jump and is 23rd on the national list.
It is the first weekly women’s award of the season for Shippensburg and the first time that a Raider has received the Indoor Field Athlete of the Week honor since Zarria Williams a year ago.