FRIENDSHIP — As a longtime employee of Friendship Central School District, Jackie Dent has orchestrated parades on campus for graduating seniors for a number of years.
This year, however, Dent, who is secretary to the principal, and administrators at the school district decided to recognize seniors with an expanded parade throughout the community.
The community parade for seniors will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday in front of the school, and with social distancing in mind, will meander through streets and roads in the community. Everyone in town is encouraged to get out and cheer for the students as they ride past while sitting in the back of separate pick-up trucks outfitted in their graduation gowns and holding signs with their names.
Dent explained how she came up with the idea for a parade in the community.
“I’ve done a senior parade for quite a few years now, but we did it in the school,” Dent explained. “Usually toward the end of the school year, we had the kids in their caps and I made signs for them that had their name and what their aspiration was (such as) a specific college and what they would study for.”
During past parades, seniors marched through the hallways to music in front of younger students who made signs, lined the hallways and cheered for the older students.
When the pandemic struck, causing the closure of schools in the state, Dent realized that the old parade couldn’t be held and began thinking of a different way to honor the seniors.
“I called the class advisor and I said to her there was no reason we couldn’t still do this,” Dent continued. “We’re just going to do it another way which is outside the building — and with a real parade.”
She quickly began working on plans for the event, and was pleased with the community’s response. Dent said the school district’s Facebook page has listed the route for the parade, which will allow for social distancing among spectators.
“When we posted (the parade information) I stressed that you have to wear masks and can park along the route in church parking lots” and other commercial lots along the way, she remarked. “Or if there are people who have homes, they can be on their own front lawns or front porches.”
Teachers and faculty staff have also requested to stand near “star posts” with gold stars on them that will be set up six feet apart in front of the school.
She said the parade will start in front of the school, located at 46 Main St., and will continue on a designated route that takes the vehicles along a number of streets in the community where the students’ families reside. The valedictorian and salutatorian will ride in two convertibles, and other vehicles in the parade will include Friendship Police Department vehicles, Friendship Fire Department vehicles, two decorated school buses, a golf cart with an American Legion representative, a flatbed trailer with the class officers and the school mascot, an Eagle. There will also be a trailer with a sound system that will play the seniors’ requested songs, among others. The parade, which is expected to last approximately one hour, will return back to the school when completed.
Superintendent Judy May said the event is hoped to recognize the seniors who have very few other ways to publicly enjoy the accomplishment of graduation.
“We’re pretty limited in what we can do,” May said. “BOCES printed us out banners with the kids’ pictures on them and they’re in front of the school. We were also able to get yard signs” for the seniors. The signs were delivered to each of the students’ homes by May, Principal Christian Cornwell, the class advisor and the school mascot.
Dent said a rain date has been set for the same time on Sunday.