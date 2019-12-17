OLEAN — Olean High’s wrestling team earned its first win of the season with an impressive 57-24 victory over Dunkirk in CCAA Division I action on Tuesday night.
The Huskies (1-4, 1-3) were led by Nate Gabler, Damon Liguori, Gavin Hatch, Noah Paterniti, Jeremiah Crivelli, Gavin Kulp, Chris Bargy, Connor Walsh and A.J. Addotta with pins.
“We wrestled pretty well tonight,” Olean coach Mike O’Connor said. “It was a team win. We had to move some guys around and they performed well.”
Hatch recorded the fastest pin for Olean in the contest by pinning Jayden Rodirguez in 30 seconds during the 145-pound match.
The Huskies picked up one win the 99-pound match due to forfeit.
Dunkirk’s lone pin came in the 113-pound match where Gilberto Casablanca defeated Olean’s Charlie Frederick in 1:15. Ashton Freitas and Adam Sanchez picked up two victories on decision.
The Marauders (0-3) also claimed victories in the 106-pound and 120-pound matches due to forfeit.
WRESTLING Portville 52, Maple Grove 15
BEMUS POINT — Portville wrestling stayed unbeaten Tuesday with a win over Maple Grove in CCAA Division II league play.
Powering the Panthers (9-0, 4-0) were Maxximus DeYoe, Kirkland Hall, Lucas Smith and Mike Small with pins. Also picking up wins for Portville were Mario Pascucci, Luke Haberly, Joseph Randolph, Andrew DeArmitt and Hunter Saltsman by decision.
The Panthers claimed victory in the 160-pound match and 170-pound match due to forfeit.
“It was a good league match,” Portville coach Matt Milne said. “Pascucci and DeArmitt earned two key wins for us. Maple Grove is a well-coached team and great program, and we matched up well against them tonight.
Maple Grove’s only pin came in the 132-pound match when Luke Tomlinson pinned Drew Langdon.
Maddie Wadsworth, Kyle Trim, Jake Tomlinson each won their matches by decision.
BOYS SWIMMING Olean 115, Dunkirk 57
OLEAN — Mark Brown took a pair of individual firsts (200 IM, 500 freestyle) and was part of two winning relay teams to key Olean.
Shay Lippert won the 100 freestyle and was part of the first-place 200 freestyle relay team for the Huskies.
Olean took eight of 12 firsts, with David Ruszkowski (200 freestyle), Graham Kinnard (diving) and Gavin Weseman (100 butterfly) also winning individual events.
AT OLEAN Olean 115, Dunkirk 57
200 medley relay:
Dunkirk (Fred, Cox, Bates, Zentz), 2:03.22
200 freestyle:
Ruszkowski (O), 2:39.13
200 IM:
Brown (O), 2:23.85
50 freestyle:
Fred (D), 24.90
Diving:
Kinnard (O), 181.30
100 butterfly:
Weseman (O), 1:10.48
100 freestyle:
Lippert (O), 1:04.64
500 freestyle:
Brown (O), 6:03.41
200 freestyle relay:
Olean (Kahm, Lippert, Brown, Hobson), 2:02.65
100 backstroke:
Fred (D), 1:02.59
100 breaststroke:
Cox (D), 1:17.63
400 freestyle relay:
Olean (Weseman, Hobson, Brown, Clayson), 4:21.19
AT OLEAN Olean/A-L 57, Dunkirk 24
99: Muhyee (O) forfeit, 106: Rosario (D) forfeit, 113: Casablanca (D) 1:15 Frederick, 120:
Montalban (D) forfeit, 126: Gabler (O) 1:48 Solares (D), 132: Liguori (O) 1:11 Santa, 138: Sanchez (D) 7-4 Deemer, 145: Hatch (O) 0:30 Rodriguez, 152: Paterniti (O) 3:59 Sanchez, 160: Crivelli (O) 2:31 Mederos, 170*: Kulp (O) 1:19 Korzenski (D), 182: Bargy (O) 2:38 Navarro, 195: Freitas (D) 8-5 Lippert, 220: Walsh (O) 0:53 Bautista, 285: Addotta (O) 1:00 Acosta.
AT BEMUS POINT Portville 52, Maple Grove 15
99: DeYoe (P) 1:15 T. Cooper, 106: Wadsworth (MG) 6-2 Zeigler, 113: Pascucci (P) 5-4 Baer, 120: Haberly (P) 6-2 M. Trim, 126: Randolph (P) 3-1 Hall, 132*: L. Tomlinson (MG) 1:15 Langdon, 138: DeArmitt (P) 13-4 Egan, 145: Hall (P) 2:51 C. Cooper, 152: Smith (P) 0:38 Cornell, 160: Mascho (P) forfeit, 170: Thompson (P) forfeit, 182: K. Trim (MG) 4-3 Lassiter, 195: Small (P) 4:28 Danielson, 220: J. Tomlinson (MG) 9-6 Morales, 285: Saltsman (P) 8-3 Padd.