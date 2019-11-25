ITHACA — Alexis Trietley had set out to finish in the top 10 in each of the two events for which she qualified for states.
The Olean High swimming standout not only accomplished that goal, she also reached the podium in her biggest scholastic stage to date.
After earning the No. 6 seed in Friday’s preliminaries, Trietley swam the 100 freestyle in a school-record time of :51.44, placing her third among public high school competitors and fifth in the federation on the final day of the NYSPHSAA Swimming and Diving Championships Saturday at Ithaca College.
It was the second-straight day the OHS sophomore set the school standard in that event after turning in a time of :51.73 on Friday.
After securing the No. 10 seed on Friday, Trietley also logged a 1:52.76 in the 200 freestyle, good for eighth in the public high school division and ninth in the federation. Those represented significant jumps for Trietley, who placed 21st and 24th in the state in those same events last year.
“What an incredible day at finals at the New York State swim tournament,” Olean coach Dan Brown said. “Those were her best finishes (in three trips, beginning with her eighth-grade campaign in 2017) to date at the state tournament.
“We’re looking forward to seeing what the near future holds for this young lady.”
In total, Trietley set 19 school and pool records this season after again setting the mark in the 100 freestyle on Saturday.