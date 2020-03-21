OLEAN — The Olean City School District administration reminds the community that the annual board election and 2020-21 budget vote will be held from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 19 at the Olean Intermediate Middle School.
District voters will elect one position for the Olean Board of Education. The position is for a five- year and 41 day term beginning May 20 and terminating on June 30, 2025, due to the resignation of Michael Martello.
Administrators said candidates for the board seat will be nominated by petition. Nominating petitions are now available on the district’s website www.oleanschools.org. Each petition will be directed to the clerk of the district, will be signed by at least 100 qualified voters of the District, will state the residence of each signer, and will be filed in the Office of the Clerk of the District between 9 a.m. and and 5 p.m. no later than April 29.
For those registered voters unable to vote in person during the May 19 election and budget vote for reasons such as hospitalization, are out of the area on business, military service, vacations, imprisonment, or outside of the area for college attendance, applications for absentee ballots may be obtained from the Olean City School District Clerk’s office during regular business hours.
Those who have questions regarding any of these matters, contact the Clerk of the Olean Board of Education at 375-8018.
