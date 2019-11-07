MARYVALE — The Olean high school girls diving team capped off its season on Thursday at the Section 6 state qualifiers.
Sophomore Makenna O’Connell guided the Huskies to a fifth-place finish of 27 divers by posting a score of 380.10.
“McKenna really came through,” Olean coach Dan Brown said. “I know she was nervous on a few dives, we’ve been working on them physically and mentally, but she toughed it out and was a gamer. Her performance was probably the second-best diving performance in my coaching tenure. She put together a great diving list and finished strong.
“I know she had two goals entering the championship, one was to relax and have fun and just dive. The second goal was to beat everyone that defeated her during the season and she did that. She beat everyone from our league..
Hannah Vanderhoef was also on the boards for Olean and finished 19th with a score of 323.30.
“Hannah was there last year and she started out great,” Brown added. “She just landed a little short on a few dives and it affected her score. But she improved from last season.
“I’m really proud of the girls on how they capped off this season and look forward to next year.”