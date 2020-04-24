Yeah, the Bills didn’t have a pick last night in the first round of the NFL’s 85th annual draft.
That “selection” came 39 days ago when Buffalo made a trade with the Vikings for wide receiver Stefon Diggs, sending this year’s first plus fifth and sixth round choices and 2021’s fourth rounder to Minnesota.
So this year’s draft doesn’t begin for Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott until tonight’s second and third rounds, the 54th and 86th picks overall.
But there was a first-round performance that wasn’t listed among the 32 players picked on Thursday evening.
The technology people who orchestrated the National Football League’s first-ever “virtual” draft put on a five-star performance. Oh, there were minor glitches, delayed audio switches and the occasional mistimed video, but this was quality work considering that multiple teleconferencing options were used from 180 different sites.
Plus, this was done with three networks — ABC, ESPN and NFL-TV — sharing the feed.
And given some of the blowback from critics of the NFL going on with the draft in the face of a pandemic, the telecast opened with Harry Connick Jr.’s rendition of the national anthem and, throughout the show, there were frequent shoutouts to the medical people and first-responders on the front lines of the battle with coronavirus.
The broadcast also turned a negative into a positive. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, the last few drafts, has been booed unmercifully. This year, Bud Light turned it into a COVID-19 fundraiser with a promotion called #BooTheCommish. And every time Goodell appeared in front of a wall of screens showing a team’s fans, he encouraged them to boo.
Of course, as curious as I was about the first-round picks, there was equal concern on my part that there would be a major glitch in the complex technology involved or, worse, that the most expansive event in teleconference history would be hacked.
And that wasn’t a fabricated scenario.
Earlier on Thursday, I received an email from a cyber security firm (VPNpro) alluding to two possible issues:
1. Information leak/unwanted disclosure: “Most likely, there could be an information leak. Like a failure to mute a microphone and critical information will be heard by everybody, not only team members. When one click separates you from spilling the beans to all participants instead of having a chat with your team, chances of unwanted disclosure are not that slim. Let’s not forget that the mock NFL draft had an issue with an unmuted microphone. Now add a time limit coupled with a dose of stress and see what happens.”
2. Draft gets hacked: “While the league will exclusively use MS-Teams, individual teams may use Zoom or other tools to communicate separately from the league. Zoom has already had 500,000 accounts hacked, for inside communication. Zoom servers are in China, which is far from the best country to keep sensitive information. And a story from the National Association of Real Estate Brokers shows that “Zoom Bombing” can easily disrupt a big online event. Additionally, most people have but a few passwords and most are hardly strong enough, meaning that compromised accounts could lead hackers straight to the NFL Draft. After all, it doesn’t stop hackers from breaking into NFL’s and players’ Twitter accounts.”
Happily, neither happened.
The big question, of course, is what the Bills see as their greatest need, 22 picks into tonight’s second round.
When this piece was written, near the end of the Round 1, six wide receivers — Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy (both from Alabama), CeeDee Lamb (Oklahoma), Justin Jefferson (LSU), Brandon Aiyuk (Arizona State) and Jalen Reagor (TCU) — had already been taken. Also were gone were the six of the top eight offensive tackles — Tristan Wirfs (Iowa), Jedrick Wills (Alabama), Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson (both Georgia), Mekhi Becton (Louisville), Austin Jackson (USC).
Interestingly, the Vikings used what had been Buffalo’s pick as 22 to take Jefferson as a replacement for Diggs.
Both those positions were seen as spots the Bills might gravitate to in the second round, though this is a particularly strong draft for wideouts.
There are even those who feel Buffalo could go for a cornerback, despite pretty good depth already, or safety where it has one of the NFL’s best units and offensive tackles.
Undeniably, though, the Bills’ two most pressing needs are a running back to share duties with Devin Singletary and an upgrade at outside linebacker where free agent AJ Klein, projected as the heir apparent to retired Lorenzo Alexander, is barely average, at best.
No running back figured to go in Round 1, but five had second-round grades. The best outside linebacker, hybrid Isaiah Simmons from Clemson, went eighth overall, leaving Wisconsin’s Zach Baun, as the only other player at that position graded to go before the third round.
In short, the Bills, as with every other NFL team, aren’t about to share their position preferences … which will make tonight very interesting.
