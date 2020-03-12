BROOKLYN — Last March, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team reached the championship game of the Atlantic 10 Tournament.
A year later, it won’t have the chance at a return trip.
Mere minutes before boarding a bus for the Barclays Center and its second-round matchup with George Mason, Bona was informed that the remainder of the tournament had been canceled due to growing concerns about the coronavirus.
The unprecedented decision, made by the conference around noon Thursday, just before UMass and VCU were set to take the floor for the day’s first game, came amid sweeping suspensions and cancellations of just about every major pro sports league and collegiate event, including, ultimately, the NCAA Tournament.
INSTEAD OF a matchup between the Minutemen and Rams, the league staged a 12:30 press conference to discuss what went into its decision to pull the plug on its most anticipated and marquee event.
Instead of the sound of a bouncing ball and pep bands, there was silence, a dimly lit arena and the sight of building officials stripping the midcourt A-10 Championship logo and baseline lettering off the hardwood.
By that point, the Bonnies, whose 2019-20 season had just come to an abrupt end at 19-12, were already on their way home, taking a bus back after chartering into the area earlier in the week.
“The A-10 has made a decision to discontinue play as a result of the Covid-19 virus,” said A-10 commissioner Bernadette McGlade, who added the choice to do so was made with a “heavy heart”. Given the rapid spread of the virus, this decision was supported by the Athletic Directors and Presidents’ Council.
“These are uncertain times for sure, and we feel tremendous empathy for the student-athletes who will not have the opportunity to finish competing. However, the welfare of the student-athletes and the public is of the utmost importance.”
THE CANCELATION of the A-10 Tournament, which came one day after the league had announced it would hold the event without fans, was just one of the ripples in a 24-hour period that included the suspension of both the NHL and NBA seasons and the announcement that Major League Baseball will postpone its opening day by at least two weeks.
And it was the latest in a series of bizarre situations involving the Bona men’s basketball team in recent years. That list includes:
— Its historic snub from the NCAA Tournament in 2016.
— A wrongly-applied technical foul that cost the Bonnies a last-second win over VCU in February 2017.
— A power outage in the Reilly Center that first delayed and then postponed a game against Maryland-Eastern Shore in November 2017.
Bona’s only comment on the sudden end to its season came in a tweet that read, “Thank you to all of our fans for their support throughout the season and to our players, coaches and staff for their hard work.”
A tweet from just an hour earlier displayed a video of the team eagerly preparing for George Mason in LIU-Brooklyn’s gymnasium the day before. Bona deferred further comment on the matter to the league’s initial statement.
It was all part of one the most tumultuous two days in American sports history.
“I TOLD our team when we got in the locker room, after the floor was cleared, that 10 years from now, they’re going to remember exactly where they were when this happened,” UMass coach Matt McCall said.
“Our guys are disappointed. They wanted to play. There’s nothing like tournament time. But we fully respect the league’s decision.”
Even as fear over the coronavirus began to take hold, the prospect of it affecting the A-10 Tournament was so low as of Monday that Bona wasn’t asked about it at the team’s media availability session.
By late Wednesday night, the Bonnies thought they’d be going for a second-straight appearance in the championship contest in front of an empty arena. But at least they’d be playing.
By Thursday at noon, they were done ...
And so were teams such as Dayton, the No. 3 squad in the country, which amid a dream season and as a legitimate national championship contender, was told that it was all over, that it wouldn’t be getting that opportunity.
“There wasn’t any dry eyes in our locker room afterwards,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “We talk about being a family all the time, sticking together, even past basketball. We talked a lot about that. And what I told them, probably what my mom would say to me: sometimes life’s just not fair.
“You’ve got to deal with it. I told our guys, you’ll understand this more as we go along.”
Amid one of the most unfortunate hours in A-10 history, the UMass and VCU coaches managed to find some lighthearted relief, if only momentarily.
“I thought Coach Rhoades had a great idea,” McCall said. “He said, ‘let’s me and you play one-on-one in our suits here, and we’ll battle it out that way.”
“I’m for it,” Rhodes said with a laugh. “That would be good TV.”