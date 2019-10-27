AMHERST — Allegany-Limestone’s Chance LaCroix took his chance in the final moments of the first half and scored to give the Gators a 1-0 win over Newfane (8-5-2), and a berth in the Section 6 Class B-2 finals.
“I thought the game was very even and very physical,” Allegany-Limestone coach Jon Luce said. “Our possession was better and we created more opportunities. Chance [LaCroix] had a great opportunity and was able to shoot it over the goalkeeper and just under the crossbar to put us up.
“In the second half, it was back and forth. They ended up down a man and we had more chances to score. Overall, it was a solid game and our defense played well and Jack Conroy was good in goal.”
No. 2 seed Allegany-Limestone (15-2) advances to play No. 3 seed Eden (13-5-1) on Thursday at 5 p.m. for the championship in Buffalo at Sweet Home High School.