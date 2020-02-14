NORTH COLLINS — The Ellicottville boys basketball team had long since wrapped up its division title.
On Thursday, it picked up another accomplishment: ending the year with a long league win streak intact.
Leif Jimerson tossed in 22 points, including five 3-pointers, and Ellicottville finished the CCAA East II campaign unbeaten with a 61-48 triumph over North Collins on Thursday night. It was the 28th-straight league victory for the Eagles, who have gone 10-0 in each of the last two years and ripped off eight-straight triumphs in 2017-18 after a 1-1 start.
Clayton Rowland added a double-double 11 points and 10 rebounds, with five assists, Logan Grinols had 11 points and Wyatt Chudy chipped in eight rebounds and six steals for the Eagles (16-3).
After finding itself tied at 24 late in the second quarter, Ellicottville hit a trio of 3-pointers to make it 33-24 at the break and built on that advantage in the third quarter.
“We had a 10-point lead in the first quarter and North Collins outworked us for a few minutes in the second quarter,” Ellicottville coach Dave McCann said. “Leif hit two of those 3s and Lucas Marsh hit one. Those were big shots. We were able to build on that lead in third, but they made a little run toward the end in the fourth.”
Tyler Robinson tallied 12 points while Dominic Fricano had 10 for North Collins (8-11).
CCAA EAST I
Portville 68, Falconer 46
PORTVILLE — Dalton Tobola (5 rebounds, 4 steals) poured in 31 points, one off a career high, to key Portville to a Senior Night triumph.
Michael Stillman added 11 points, five assists and three steals while Zayne Tarr grabbed six rebounds for the Panthers (10-8), who used a 26-13 third quarter to pull away.
“The third quarter was the difference,” PCS coach Bill Torrey acknowledged. “I’m proud of the effort we got from our seniors. Dalton played very hard; I was proud of the way he was able to get to the basket even when shots weren’t falling for him in the first half.”
Nick Erickson scored 22 points, including six 3-pointers, for Falconer (2-18).
Franklinville 49, Forestville 44
FORESTVILLE — Kam Ramadhan scored 18 points and Logan Frank notched a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds to spark Franklinville.
Blake Frank added 12 points and four steals while Matt Peters pulled down nine rebounds for the Panthers (8-10, 7-3), who used a big advantage at the line to seal the victory. Franklinville went 15-of-19 at the stripe, including a 9-of-10 effort from Logan Frank, while Forestville finished 2-for-4.
“Logan hit 4-of-5 (free throws) under the last minute and Kam had a 3 and two free throws to really solidify the win,” Franklinville coach Scott Shenk said.
Javier West led Forestville (10-9) with 14 points.
NORTH TIER
Smethport 50, Otto-Eldred 47
SMETHPORT, Pa. — After trailing by nine points at halftime, Smethport rallied to take a one-point lead into the fourth quarter before hanging on late.
Layne Shall led the Hubbers (13-9) with 15 points while Connor Alfieri added 10 points.
Three players reached double figures for O-E (11-10), as Jake Merry scored 14 points while Cole Sebastian and Braden Maholic each scored 13 points.
IAC
New Life Christian 54, Christian Central 53
WILLIAMSVILLE — New Life Christian erased an eight-point deficit with two minutes to go and won on a Gabe Lucena buzzer-beater to earn the IAC regular season title.
Lucena finished with 14 points for NLC, but none more important than his final shot. Lucena took the inbounds pass with 5.2 seconds remaining, drove full court and scored from eight feet away on the baseline as the buzzer sounded.
“It wasn’t the prettiest game for us,” New Life coach James Hutter said. “The guys were able to make some big plays at the end, including Timothy Hutter’s shot to bring us within three with a minute left. Gabe finished the game for us by scoring the last six points. Just really proud of our guys.”
Hutter led New Life Christian (20-3) with 30 points, including a 7-of-9 effort at the line, while Judah Ampiah-Kwofi finished with eight points.
Daniel Tyson and Cam McKissic scored 13 and 11 points, respectively, for Christian Central.
NON-LEAGUE
Olean 66, East Aurora 59
EAST AURORA — Jason Brooks and Dan Klein both dropped in 17 points to lead Olean to a win in its regular season finale.
Covi James added 11 points for the Huskies (14-6), who took a 34-27 halftime lead and maintained a slight advantage the rest of the way. After a 6-5 start, Olean won four straight and eight of its final nine games to close the year.
“East Aurora is a very tough team,” OHS coach Tim Kolasinski said. “They came out in the third and cut into our lead right away and made us make some adjustments. We were able to kind of get our matchups correct and dig in defensively. We built our lead back up at the end of the third. In the fourth, it was an even game, and we hung on down the stretch.”
Tage Hoeg had a game-high 20 points for East Aurora (11-7).