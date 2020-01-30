ITHACA — Ithaca oral surgeon Dr. Scott Noren is promising a Democratic primary in the 11-county 23rd Congressional District.
In an interview Wednesday, Noren said he hasn’t had a good reception from county Democratic chairmen, backing Tracy Mitrano of Penn Yan to run again against Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning. “It’s been pretty horrendous,” he explained. He said his politics was “a mixture of moderate and liberal.”
Noren has appeared at a few of the different county Democratic committees along with Mitrano, who announced her 2020 candidacy soon after her 2018 election loss to Reed. He doesn’t think either candidate is the right person for the job.
He did not appear at the Cattaraugus County Democratic Committee meeting Saturday in Lyndon where about 45 committee members unanimously endorsed Mitrano in the 23rd Congressional District.
A Seneca County real estate developer, Casey McDonald of Romulus has announced plans to run in a Republican primary against Reed, who is seeking a sixth term in Congress amid talk about a run for New York governor in 2022.
Last year he ran unsuccessfully for New York State Republican Committee chairman. The post was won by Nicholas Langworthy of Erie County.
Candidates need to obtain 1,250 signatures on nominating petitions beginning Feb. 28. They must be filed by April 2.
Noren, who has a practice in oral and maxillofacial surgery, said if elected he is interested in promoting health care, opioid awareness, taking care of veterans and dental needs for special needs patients. He is also a Second Amendment advocate who thinks a federal handgun law is needed. “I grew up with guns,” he said. “I used to hunt.”
It’s not Noren’s first political rodeo. He ran a write-in campaign for Sen. Kisten Gillibrand’s seat in 2012 and 2018.
Noren said he has a core of 10 volunteers, but will need 30 or 40 more to obtain nominating signatures and help with the primary campaign.
He grew up in a Chicago suburb and received a bachelor’s degree in biology at Illinois University at Chicago. He later spent six years in the U.S. Army.
Noren said he’s in the primary race because Reed has done so little in 10 years and he doesn’t think Mitrano can win. Had some of the candidates in the Democratic congressional primary two years ago run again, Noren probably would not have decided to run, he said.
Noren said he questions Mitrano’s cybersecurity qualifications.
Noren said in his surgical practice, he has eliminated 99% of opioids. He advocates taking the prescription pain medication out of the hands of family medicine doctors and have new chronic pain specialists take over that function.
“I’d like to work on expanding healthcare,” Noren said. “Healthcare is a right. There is no reason someone shouldn’t get healthcare. We need a healthier population.”
Mitrano, said Noren, “will spend $3 million and move up a little” in a losing bid to defeat Reed. “I’m more like a Trump Democrat. I don’t take crap from anybody.”
Noren said he plans on meeting with Second Amendment groups to try to steer them away from voting for Mitrano in the June 23 primary. “It’s a matter of getting my name out there. I’d love to debate in different parts of the district.”