SALAMANCA — Portville used seven pin victories to earn a dominating 75-9 wrestling victory over Salamanca on Wednesday.
Andrew Dearmitt (138), Kirk Hall (145), Luke Smith (152), Jordan Lasiter (170), Ronald Thompson (182), Julian Morales (195) and Luke Haberly (120), all earned pins for the Panthers in the CCAA Div. II dual.
Braxton Stone (132) won by decision, 2-1, over Elijah Cook.
Portville won five matches via forfeit.
For the Warriors, there were fewer highlights, as Norman Green (113), won by decision, 5-3, over Mario Pascucci. Most impressive for the Warriors, Trevor Ellis (126), pinned Chase Wenke in 1:48.
CCAA DIVISION I
Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Panama/Clymer 66, Olean/A-L 36
MAYVILLE — Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Panama/Clymer took 11 of 17 matches from Olean to earn the victory.
Eddie Vicente (99), Hunter Harris (126), Wyatt Meeder (132), Brendon Rowe (138), John Watson (145) and Brendon Ramsey (152), all earned pins for CLCS.
CLCS also won five matches by forfeit.
Olean, on the other hand, took six matches, five by pin and one by forfeit. Gavin Hatch (99), Chris Bargy (182), Tristen Lippert (195) and Connor Walks (220) all earned victories for the Huskies.
CCAA DIVISION II
Frewsburg 52, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 18
CATTARAUGUS — Frewsburg used nine match victories to defeat Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
Of the nine victories, six of them came by way of forfeit.
For Frewsburg, Luke Landman (70) and Brayden Coleson (138) earned pin victories, while Russell Steward (132) won by decision.
The Timberwolves earned three victories, each of them pins: by Daniel Briggs (182), Christian Hines (126) and Thomas Bonin (220).
ECIC DIVISION II
Pioneer 75, Sweet Home 9
AMHERST — Pioneer won 13 of 15 matches in a dominant performance over Sweet Home.
Xander Kirsch (99), Jack Lacey (106), Aeddon Lanphir (113), Dan Krisch (120), Owen Poling (126), Donald Bennett (138), Alex Miley (145), Mark Denneor (152), Mitch Landphair (220) and Austin Noel (285), all earned pin victories.
Alex Schenk (182) won by forfeit while Kameron Riordan (160) won by decision, 3-0.
For Sweet Home, Tyler Godson (170) won by pin, and Sam Eselen won by decision, 8-2.