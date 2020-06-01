ALLEGANY — Michael Wolfgang wishes, like any high school senior athlete, he could be enjoying these weeks winding down toward graduation with his friends and teammates. He very well could have been preparing for a third-straight trip to the state track and field championships as well, under more normal circumstances.
And while every senior across the Big 30 area, and the country more broadly, lost something this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, A-L’s star hurdlers, Wolfgang and senior Liam Coulter, will never know how they would have performed if they made it to states one last time.
Last spring, Wolfgang and Coulter finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the state Division 2 110-meter hurdles final. With a time of :14.92 (just .04 ahead of Coulter), Wolfgang was second among underclassmen in the event, as the top three finishers were all seniors. Two years ago, Coulter and Wolfgang were sixth and eighth in the state Division 2 400 hurdles as sophomores (Wolfgang was 17th in 2019).
So it would be fair to either Gators hurdler to feel like they missed out on a state championship bid, if all went well for either or both of them this spring.
“It’s been tough … this year I was really hoping to maybe go for a state title,” Wolfgang said of the canceled spring season. “Just to see everyone again would have been great. So I’ve just been staying active and I’ve got some college workouts to do. But it’s just been very, very different.”
WOLFGANG holds A-L’s 110 hurdles record (:14.59), Coulter has the 400 hurdles record (:54.10) and they make up half of the 1,600 relay record (with Anthony DeCapua and Conner Golley) at 3:31.14.
With his commitment to Binghamton University finalized, Wolfgang said he looked forward to this spring as a “closure type year.”
“I was really just (looking forward to) going through the meets, seeing everybody one last time, being able to compete at places one last time and know that this is the last time I’ll be here, I need to appreciate it,” he said. “And then just go through and eventually end up hopefully at states again and see what I can do there.”
Competing at the highest levels of high school track afforded Wolfgang the opportunity to make unique friendships.
“I’ve had a lot of successes in terms of winning, but I’ve made a lot of lifelong friends outside of just my school district, from all over the state,” he said. “I’ve just met kids and we’ve been able to keep in touch outside of track and it was … the community itself is just really great.”
A-L BOYS track coach Mike Wilber compared the lost season to the disappointment that comes with a senior suffering a season-ending injury. But this, of course, impacted every senior.
“You look at these two, Liam and Michael, both of them have been on the podium at the state level the last two years,” Wilber said. “This would have been their third year. I really think that they would’ve, both of them, had a chance for a championship at the state level, Michael in the 110s and Liam in the 400 hurdles. So yeah, it’s devastating as a coach.
“And you try not to focus, because you feel bad about your athletes and as a coach you’re … ‘OK, I’ll have another team.’ But they only have one senior year and to lose that without … it’s not because of an injury, it’s not because of academics or anything like that. It just wipes everybody’s out. That’s really tough to swallow. Especially when you’re looking at a top-level athlete and what was on the table and what could have transpired throughout the season for them. It could have had the makings for a very special season. So that’s heartbreaking.”
Wolfgang credits two senior leaders from his modified days for mentoring him.
“When I was in seventh grade, there were some seniors on the team at the time that hurdled. One was Brandon Carapelletti; he really made me love track,” he said. “And then my eighth grade year, (it) was Jordan Kayes. Those two were really role models for me in the sport. They showed me not only how to hurdle and everything, but how to be graceful in defeat and humble in victory. It was really a good starting experience for me in track.”
WOLFGANG said he picked up the 400 hurdles in seventh grade, then 110 hurdles in eighth, candidly admitting, “I started hurdling to get out of doing the 800.”
“And then really I wasn’t very good, but eighth grade year I started to get better and that’s when I really focused on it outside of the season,” he said. “I started doing it over the summer and going to summer meets and everything. From there it just kind of became, ‘alright this is what I found, what I’m good at and now I just need to work harder at it and improve myself.’”
Given Wolfgang’s leaping abilities in the long and high jump, along with his hurdling, Wilber viewed him as a pentathlete early in his high school career, moving him up to varsity as an eighth grader.
But Wolfgang eventually wanted to focus on hurdling, a choice Wilber left up to him.
“At that point really it came down to him just saying, ‘look, I want to be the best hurdler that I can be’ and so that’s, ‘okay, we’ll make that commitment and let’s go do it,’” Wilber said. Ironically, Liam Coulter comes into the picture and all of a sudden we have two of the best hurdlers around that our county has ever seen.”
