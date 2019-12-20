ORCHARD PARK — Virtually every coach has one … a go-to phrase to sprinkle into most every press conference as the finale to an uninformative answer.
For third-year Bills coach Sean McDermott it’s “the process” or occasionally “trust the process” or “respect the process.”
It refers to the mindset he brought to Buffalo after being hired away from his job as defensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers in January of 2017.
For we mediatypes, McDermott’s use of that phrase is often greeted with subtle eye rolls and muted smirks.
Nothing personal, mind you – he’s a genuinely likeable individual – it’s merely business as usual dealing with an occupation whose job security is dictated by wins and losses and where every on-the-record comment is scrutinized.
AND AS guarded as McDermott tends to be, though, he clearly believes in his “process” and it’s hard to deny it’s working.
Twice in three seasons he’s taken the Bills to the playoffs, albeit the first one requiring every single required component in a myriad of “ifs” for it to happen.
Still, heading into Saturday afternoon’s game against the Patriots at Foxboro, McDermott’s regular-season record is a solid 25-21 and, over that span, his team is 13-8 in games decided by a touchdown or less. Equally compelling, he’s the first Buffalo coach to have a pair of winning seasons within three years since Wade Phillips did it back-to-back (1998-99).
LAST MONDAY, the day after the Bills clinched their playoff berth with a 17-10 win at Pittsburgh, McDermott talked about the milestone.
“I think that’s part of changing the mindset as we continue to establish a culture here in Buffalo of that being more the norm ... expecting to have success,” he said. “If we do things right during the week and respect the process leading up to the game, instead of hoping, wishing to win ... we expect to win.
“We certainly respect every opponent going into the game but our players, give them a lot of credit, they’ve established that.”
Did McDermott expect it to happen so quickly?
“I hoped it would come at some point,” he said. “It’s a true team effort. Everyone in the building has their hand on and in this. Our fans have their hands in it. On this football team not one of us can survive without the other. It takes a village, as they say, and I think the players have done a tremendous job of really embracing that and earning every inch of it.”
But he also had a word of caution after Buffalo advanced to the postseason with two games to play.
“Listen we’ve still got a lot of work to do,” McDermott said. “This league is funny, once you think you’ve arrived, you get your butt kicked. With all due respect to the work that has been put in, we have to continue to grind, to work and stay with that humble and hungry approach.
“(The mindset) has certainly changed, I can tell you that. (But) it’s probably a better question for people around the building who were here before we got here.”
He added, “When we came to Buffalo, one of the things we wanted to do was to challenge (for the AFC title) and to do it every year – sustained success – and I think that this is an opportunity our players have earned.”
WHICH LED him to tomorrow’s game at Gillette Stadium.
“We have a great amount of respect for the Patriots,” McDermott said. “Very well-coached, disciplined football team with a lot of talent. It’s an opportunity for us to continue to compete and take another step as a team.
“There’s something on the line ... the opportunity to compete. That’s what competitors do, they compete, regardless of what’s at stake (or) isn’t at stake. We’ve got a group of guys that love to compete. It’s another chance for us to continue to grow this week against a really good football team that’s been at a position and at a level that a lot of NFL clubs would love to have been at for years.”
Of course, Buffalo is winning because its defense, McDermott’s specialty, has become one of the best in the NFL while its offense is still struggling to find an identity.
“This game, in a lot of ways, isn’t that complex,” he maintained. “You bring energy to the table and you’ve got a chance. You bring fundamentals to the table and you’ve got a chance. (It’s) not always scheme and all the magic behind the curtain stuff. At the end of the day, it’s played by humans and if you bring the right attitude to the challenge ... our team feeds off of that.”
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)