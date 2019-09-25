ORCHARD PARK — It’s been eight years since Bills fans could muse about their team getting off to a 4-0 start.
But come Sunday afternoon at New Era Field, that possibility exists for the first time since 2011.
Unfortunately for the hopes of the Buffalo faithful, the opposition will be supplied by the similarly unbeaten New England Patriots who are merely the defending Super Bowl champions and own six Lombardi Trophies since the 2001 season.
Both their paths to 3-0 starts have been against decidedly struggling opposition as the Pats have beaten Pittsburgh (0-3), Miami (0-3) and the Jets (0-3) while the Bills wins have come against Cincinnati (0-3), the Giants (1-2) and the Jets.
The difference, though, is how they got to this point.
New England has beaten its winless opponents by a combined 106-17, or 35-6 per game. Even more impressive, the Pats haven’t surrendered an offensive touchdown this season and that streak actually goes back four games, to the 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.
The Bills, by contrast, have won their three games by an average score of 22-16 and two of those victories have required fourth-quarter comebacks.
Then, too, the Patriots have enjoyed extraordinary success against Buffalo, having won 33 of 37 games since their second meeting of the 2000 season.
However, with Bills fans there’s always hope and the excitement over Sunday’s game has translated to a four-figure online asking price for certain particularly desirable seats.
WHEN ASSESSING the Patriots, Buffalo coach Sean McDermott pointed out, “They’re the defending champs and no one’s come close to even touching them at this point.”
He specifically pointed to a defense that hasn’t given up an offensive TD dating back four games.
“It’s unbelievable,” McDermott said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been around that, ever heard of that to this point in the season. They’re led by a great coach (Bill Belichick), I think that’s obvious. They’ve got really good players (who are) smart, they move around, they trade positions, they have continuity as well.
“That’s key and their numbers are staggering really … almost unheard of.”
So what can the Bills do to prevail?
“Really double down in areas where we didn’t get the results that we wanted to (in the first three games),” McDermott said.
“They’re defending champs. No one’s beat them, and no one’s come close to beating them. The games have been pretty much been over by halftime. So, they’re very talented, well-coached that’s, as you know, one of the best coaches ever to coach and if not the best, and one of the best quarterbacks (Tom Brady) if not the best quarterback ever. So, you know they’ve earned everything they’ve gotten.”
Won’t it help playing the Patriots on Buffalo’s homefield?
“For us. internally, we’ve got to prepare for Week 4 this season … four out of 16. We really appreciate our fans, the way they support this football team, whether it’s Week 4 or week whatever,” McDermott said. “We’ve got a very passionate fan base that I would hope our team blends well with in terms of the types of guys we have and the way that they play. But, for us, it’s Week 4 against a very good opponent, the defending champs.”
BILLS OFFENSIVE coordinator Brian Daboll admitted, “It’s going to be a challenging week ahead ... getting ready for New England and coach Belichick, and the defensive staff there. It’s kind of unprecedented, what they’re doing right now defensively. They haven’t given up a touchdown. Their point differential is really big. They have very good players and a good system.
“They’re the defending champs. That hasn’t slowed down. They play really good team defense. I know that’s something coach Belichick really stresses … team football, team defense, and boy, do they sure play it.”
Daboll would know, he spent 10 years as an assistant to Belichick in New England.
“You just go with the evidence that you have in front of you, which is the three games that they’ve played this year and the preseason … then you can go back historically and look at different games you’ve competed against them,” he said. “But, every year is a new year, and they do such a good job on a week-to-week basis of, it’s a game-by-game game plan. One game is a season, and that’s it. Some teams do it differently. The (Patriots) try to exploit your weaknesses and enhance their strengths, and I think the results speak for themselves so far.”
MEANWHILE, Buffalo defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is charged with trying to stop Brady and the Pats’ offensive attack.
“His accomplishments alone are extremely impressive, six rings and still playing at such a high level,” he said of the 42-year-old Brady. “He obviously takes great care of himself. And he continues to perform at a high level. So, he presents a lot of challenges for defenses. He’s been doing it now for 20 years and not much drop off. He’s special for sure.
“We’re playing an exceptional opponent — they get into the fourth quarter and the games aren’t close — who has a Hall of Fame quarterback, and we’ll have our hands full on defense, for sure. We need our fans to continue to make it a difficult place for opponents to operate their offense.”
