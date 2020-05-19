The 13th and final group — containing seven players — has been named to the 47th annual Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic. This year’s game is set for the night of Aug. 1 at Bradford’s Parkway Field.
The all-star football game, founded by Don Raabe, matches graduated senior stars from each side of the Big 30 border with New York leading the series, 22-21-3, though Pennsylvania hasn’t lost since the 2015 renewal.
Proceeds benefit area charities and, over the first 46 years, the game has donated more than $1.7 million to local causes.
Added today to the New York squad are Allegany-Limestone’s Ben Giardini and Bolivar-Richburg’s Tyler Smith.
Pennsylvania’s additions are St. Marys’ Cain Pfoutz, Warren’s Jamo Douvlos, Kane’s Caleb Holt and Ridgway teammates Austin Green and Matt Dush.
TODAY’S selections mark 87 players who’ve been named to the Classic, with further additions possible if players back out due to injury or other engagements.
Green, a Johnsonburg student, was a 6-foot-1, 170-pound wide receiver/outside linebacker who starred as part of the Ridgway/Jburg football co-op. His favorite memory on the gridiron was winning three straight District 9 Class AA football titles. He was a three-time D9 all-star in football and was also a 1,000-point scorer in basketball. His favorite NFL team is the Dallas Cowboys and his favorite player is Ezekiel Elliott.
Green plans to enter the workforce after graduation.
Dush, a 5-foot-10, 150-pound “flex” player on offense and a cornerback on defense, was named to the all-district team in football as well as the AML all-star team. He starred on the basketball court as well, helping the Elkers to a pair of D9 titles, and is looking forward to the Big 30 game “to beat New York.” His favorite memory on the gridiron is winning four D9 championships and two large school titles. Dush, clearly a movie buff, listed his favorite football team as the South Central Louisiana State Mud Dogs and his favorite player is Forrest Gump.
Dush plans to attend Penn State Behrend to pursue an engineering degree.
HOLT, a 5-foot-11, 160-pound wide receiver/cornerback, lettered in football for two years for the Wolves and listed winning the school’s first D9 Large School playoff game last season as his favorite memory. His favorite NFL team is the Pittsburgh Steelers and his favorite player is Larry Fitzgerald.
Holt will attend California University of Pennsylvania to become a physical therapy assistant.
Cain Pfoutz, at 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, did a little bit of everything for the Dutch. He was a running back/kicking specialist/outside linebacker/defensive end and was named the team’s MVP. He was also voted onto the state’s all-academic team and is St. Marys’ salutatorian. His best memory was having a winning season and a “explosive senior night in their hard fought playoff game in the midst of the Pittsburgh city lights.”
He considers it a great privilege to play in the game and “is looking forward to the great competition it offers.”
Pfoutz plans on attending the University of Pittsburgh to major in civil engineering and minor in environmental engineering.
DOUVLOS, a 5-foot-10, 182-pound fullback/middle linebacker, was named the team’s defensive MVP, a team captain and was also a three-year letterwinner. His favorite memories in football were the friendships and memories he can take away from the game.
He is looking forward to playing one last football game and lists his favorite team as the Buffalo Bills and his favorite player as Sean Taylor.
He plans on entering college after graduation and then going into business with his dad.
Giardini, a 6-foot, 165-pound wide receiver/cornerback, made the Big 30 All-Star team as a junior and senior. He said that it’s been a dream of his to play in the game since he began high school and “the best players in the area play the game.” His favorite football memory was scoring three touchdowns in the first half of a game against Cattaraugus-Little Valley. His favorite NFL team is the Buffalo Bills and favorite player is Josh Allen.
Giardini plans to attend Mercyhurst University with the goal of becoming a physician’s assistant.
Smith, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound fullback/defensive lineman, played his senior season at Bolivar-Richburg after starting his high school career at Wellsville. He was named the school’s lineman of the year at Wellsville and also earned the most outstanding wrestler title at sectionals.
Smith said that his dad lives in Bradford and has watched the Big 30 games many times growing up. His favorite memory was scoring three touchdowns in a game against Canisteo-Greenwood last season.
Smith plans to attend Alfred State and major in heavy equipment operation and play football for the Pioneers.