BOLIVAR — Hudson Evingham hadn’t stepped on a wrestling mat in nearly two years.
The junior started his 2019-20 winter sports season on the same Bolivar-Richburg basketball team that he had played for his freshman and sophomore year.
After a week of basketball practice, Evingham had a change of heart. He decided to go back to wrestling, the sport that he had grown up with. What followed was a dominant winter that included 58 wins and a trip to the finals of the New York state tournament.
Evingham’s dominant season at 195 pounds earned him Big 30 Wrestler of the Year honors.
“I like the aspect (of wrestling) that it’s up to you whether you win or lose,” Evingham said. “You can’t blame anybody else for what happens. It’s just you out there.”
EVINGHAM only lost twice all season, the first setback of which he avenged by beating the same wrestler in the Section 5 state qualifier and again in the semifinals of the state tournament. His only other loss was in his state finals match. He won the Hornell “State Farm Classic,” Walt Peterson Memorial Tournament, Section 5 Class B3 championship and the Section 5 state qualifier.
“I had Hudson on varsity when he was in eighth grade,” B-R coach Todd Taylor said. “He was always a great wrestler coming up through, but he ran into weight classes where he had to wrestle upperclassmen and he couldn’t beat them, so he couldn’t crack the starting lineup.”
Evingham’s exceptional work ethic has been a driving force behind his success.
“I put in a crazy amount of work,” he said. “I go to practice, go to the gym in town after practice to work more, and after my school work, I go to bed and do it all again the next day.”
EVINGHAM models portions of his training after runner and former Navy SEAL David Goggins, and recently completed Goggins’ “4x48 challenge,” which consists of running four miles every four hours for 48 hours straight.
“The day after the state tournament, I got a call from Hudson and (B-R wrestler) Dawsen Yates,” B-R assistant coach Andrew Taylor said. “They wanted to get back on the mat.”
Andrew Taylor, who coached Evingham at the youth level, complimented Evingham’s work ethic as one of the best he had ever seen.
“He is 100 percent dedicated to what he steps out to do,” he said.
After making a name for himself this year, Evingham will have another opportunity to compete with New York state’s best next season. The junior now has a career record of 82-12, and should easily surpass 100 career wins during his senior year. His experience wrestling on the big stage, Evingham said, should serve him well.
“I didn’t expect to win supers and go that far into states until later in the season,” he said. “It was just mind blowing, the amount of people that were there and how loud the arena was (at the state tournament).”
Evingham said that he has been in the gym every day since states, and despite gaining some strength, has not put on much weight. Now, he has one goal in mind for senior year. “I want to win states.”