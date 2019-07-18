COUDERSPORT, Pa. — It will be a history lesson Eliot Ness Fest attendees won’t soon forget.
When the second annual celebration of Prohibition Era justice comes to Coudersport this weekend, a re-enactment of the 1931 trial against gangster Al Capone will be one of the featured activities.
The three-day event, set for Friday through Sunday, will also include a reunion of descendants of the “Untouchables,” Ness’s group of law enforcement officers. A musical production about Ness will also debut this weekend.
This year’s event will be “bigger, more comprehensive and better organized,” said Paul Heimel, an event committee member and Ness biographer. “Everyone I spoke with at last year’s festival — and that was a lot of people — expressed plans to come back this year and bring friends. I think we’ll far exceed last year’s turnout of an estimated 4,500.”
The People vs. Alphonse Capone will unfold twice: at 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday, condensing “11 days of testimony and drawn-out legalities into a 70-minute performance that tells the story of the trial with some entertaining insertions to hold the audience’s interest,” explained Heimel.
He noted that while Ness will appear as a witness during the re-enactment, he did not testify in the tax evasion case against Capone.
“We have an actual federal prosecutor, Scott Sroka from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C., serving as the prosecutor of Capone. He is the grandson of Agent Joe Leeson, one of the “Untouchables” who served under Ness’s command in gangland Chicago,” said Heimel. “Interestingly, Scott will be calling his own grandfather as a government witness.”
As for the inaugural Untouchables reunion, Heimel said at least five descendants of the group that battled “organized crime in Chicago” will travel from four states for the event. “They’ll present a fascinating program and show some artifacts from their investigation of Capone and his outfit on Saturday at the theater,” said Heimel.
Attendees can learn about modern law enforcement efforts, too, if they visit the Law Tent in the courthouse square.
Heimel said programs in the law tent will include information on today’s war on drugs, how Ness influenced the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and a police dog demonstration. Law enforcement vehicles from the ATF, Cleveland City Police, Pennsylvania State Police and more will be on display.
“It’s a perfect way to pay tribute to Eliot Ness and his legacy,” said Heimel.
Starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Coudersport Theatre, “composer Larry Herbstritt will unveil his much-anticipated “Eliot Ness: A Biographical Suite,” followed by “A Musical Journey to the Roaring ’20s,” said Heimel. “Eliot Ness: A Biographical Suite” will include narration and a graphic display on the big screen, and the band BluJayz will perform “A Musical Journey to the Roaring ’20s.”
The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday with an open house at the Potter County Historical Society, followed by a packed day of activities. The evening will conclude with the performance of “Eliot Ness: A Biographical Suite/A Musical Trip Back to the Roaring ’20s.”
Saturday will begin with the start of a vintage car/truck/law & emergency vehicle show downtown and conclude at a firework show that begins at 10 p.m.
Bookends to Sunday’s activities will be a continuation of the car show at 8 a.m. and a matinee showing of the film “The Untouchables” starting at 2:30 p.m.
Activities this weekend also include showings of the TV series “The Untouchables,” an array of historical presentations, live music, a 1920s talent show, street theater, a parade, an Al Capone Look-Alike Contest, a 1920s dance, a screening of the film “Road to Perdition,” church with Eliot Ness and family in period attire and visits by authors A. Brad Schwartz (“Road to Perdition” with Max Allan Collins, “Scarface and the Untouchable”) and Matt Luzi (“The Boys in Chicago Heights”). There will be games, food and adult beverages.
A full schedule of events can be found at www.eliotnessfest.com.
“It has definitely been an economic shot in the arm, pumping hundreds of thousands of dollars into the economy,” said Heimel. “I believe it has also been a morale booster and has instilled a sense of pride across the community.”
Activities like this can facilitate positive changes to the community, too, according to Heimel.
He explained, “Times have not been the greatest in Potter County since the turn of the century, with population losses and an outmigration of younger people, but there are many signs that a recovery is underway and the Eliot Ness Fest is just one of the catalysts.”