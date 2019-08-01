LITTLE VALLEY — The 2019 Cattaraugus County Fair has improved a lot, county lawmakers and other officials were told during a briefing and tour of the fairgrounds Wednesday.
Wayne Reed, a member of the board of directors, which owns the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds and runs the fair, said the improvements include blacktopping three livestock barns.
“There are 11 new campsites” as well as the 40 on the original site behind the grandstand and 54 sites along Erie and 10th Streets, Reed told legislators and others including Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, and County Administrator Jack Searles.
The Agricultural Society has received $90,000 in state grants over the past three years to help pay for the latest improvements, Reed said. Most all walkways are blacktopped — including the midway.
There are few old buildings left at the fairgrounds with the exception of the Fairgrounds Office and gate and the iconic 2,500-seat grandstand.
The annual legislative briefing and tour are organized by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County.
Executive Director Richard Rivers introduced Josh Putman, the field crops and forage specialist with the new Southwest New York Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Program.
Putman joins Katelyn Walley-Stoll, the team’s business management specialist. Additional hires covering other areas of expertise are expected to be announced soon.
Rivers thanked county lawmakers for agreeing to help fund the regional dairy program. Team members, he said, are dispatched to any of the five participating counties — Cattaraugus, Allegany, Steuben, Chautauqua and Erie — where there is a need for their particular field of expertise.
County lawmakers and others on the tour visited the Junior Dairy Department Showmanship Show and the Sheep Show and spoke with participants and other fairgoers along the way. The English Horse Show and Alpaca Show were other major events Wednesday.
By early afternoon, the stage was set for Wednesday night’s Morgan Wallen concert with opening act Hardy. Sound checks could be heard across the fairgrounds.
Tonight, Josh Turner performs in concert. Today is also Senior Citizens Day, with senior citizens admitted for $6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday night’s grandstand entertainment will feature the Monster Mash Truck Rally. The show will be repeated Saturday at 1:30. Both shows will be preceded by a pit party for grandstand ticket holders. Saturday night will feature The Big Rig Truck Pull Show. Sunday night’s grandstand will feature the championship demolition derby.
Saturday’s other feature is the Market Class Animal Sale at 1 p.m., which includes hundreds of prize-winning 4-H and other animals — beef cows, steers, swine, sheep and poultry.