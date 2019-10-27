Cattaraugus County lawmakers tour new Emergency Services mobile command post

LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County Emergency Services showed off its new mobile command center to county lawmakers last week.
Only a few months old, the 31-foot command center made by Mobile Concepts of Mt. Pleasant has already been pressed into emergency service, said Emergency Services Director Chris Baker.
The trailer was hooked to a special pickup truck and hauled to South NIne Mile Road in Allegany where a gas tanker rolled over on Oct. 16.
The mobile command center operates off cell towers for instant communications and internet, Baker said as legislators toured the trailer parked outside the County Center in Little Valley.
It has four computer-equipped workstations including one that serves as a backup dispatcher’s post for the Cattaraugus County Emergency 911 Center.
“We’ve also dispatched it to Onofest at the county-operated Onoville Marina and the recent Ellicottville Fall Festival,” Baker said.
The old command post was more than 10 years old and had started to fail, Baker explained.
With $60,000 in Homeland Security funding, county lawmakers added $70,000 to purchase the $130,000 command post, Baker said.
It came outfitted with laptop computers and monitors as well as TVs. There is a plug for just about everything.
“We have the ability to go fully operational” within minutes of pulling up at an emergency site,” Baker said. “We can page fire department from here.” Mutual aid requests can also be relayed from the command post.
A quiet gasoline generator provides uninterrupted power to the command post. There are leveling jacks, an electronic awning and LED lighting outside. There is a small kitchenette inside.
Baker said the command post is identical to one Mobile Concepts built as a command center for the New Jersey State Police.
“When we saw it, we went right down to their facility to look at it,” Baker said. “New Jersey State Police graciously agreed to hold up delivery for a day so we could get there.”
Baker has already pledged to surrounding counties that they may use the mobile command post if needed.
“It’s all new technology,” he said. “It works great.” There are even HDMI ports outside for first responders to plug computers into.
There are LED lights on the exterior of the trailer and cameras that can zoom in on an emergency scene providing first responders a close-up view of what they will be facing. They also have night vision and the ability to record the camera feeds.
“It doesn’t have a lot of bells and whistles,” Baker said. “It’s just what we needed.”
The command post is stored at the Public Works Facility in Little Valley — outside, Baker said. There is some support for providing shelter for the trailer and other Emergency Services and Sheriff’s Department trailers.
“Cold storage would be good enough for us,” Baker said. The trailers don’t require heat.”