ORCHARD PARK — This is the game where the Bills can convince the doubters.
Buffalo (9-3) comes into Sunday’s meeting with Baltimore (10-2) at New Era Field (1 o’clock, CBS-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM) with what many consider to be a flawed résumé. Its first eight wins came against teams with non-winning records when the game was played. And while the Thanksgiving victory over the Cowboys was impressive, it’s been a bit devalued as Dallas (6-7) is in disarray having lost three straight and four of the last five with coach Jason Garrett’s future very much in jeopardy.
The Ravens, though, are a steed of an alternate hue.
Baltimore leads the AFC North by three full games, has won eight in a row, and if the playoffs started today would be the conference’s top postseason seed.
During the current win streak, the Ravens have prevailed by an average score of 34-15. But the more impressive statistic is that against four quality foes – at the Rams and Seahawks; home with the Texans and Patriots – the victory margin is even higher, 38-12.
The focal point, of course, has been second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson, the final selection in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft, the last of five QBs selected.
Over the past eight games he’s completed over two-thirds of his passes with 15 touchdowns and only three interceptions. More tellingly, Jackson is averaging 92 rushing yards per game with six touchdowns. With four games to play, his 977 rushing yards are only 42 behind Michael Vick’s NFL record for a quarterback (1,019).
His performance is one reason Baltimore leads the league in points scored per game (34) and rushing yards (208) and is second in total yards per game (421) and third-down success (49 percent).
Meanwhile, on the other side of the ball, the Ravens are fifth in points surrendered per game (15) and sixth in both rushing yards given up (95) and turnover margin (plus-8).
BILLS COACH Sean McDermott conceded, “(It’s a) big challenge coming in here … a really good football team, probably one of, if not the hottest team in the NFL. A lot of talent on the roster.
“They can beat you in so many different ways. They can beat you on the ground, they can beat you with the quarterback on the ground, through the air. They’ve got weapons, they’ve got speed, they’re physical.”
Buffalo defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier added of Jackson, “He does so many things so well. He seems to be a really bright young quarterback who understands the run game but has a good feel for the pass game as well. You really don’t want to sleep on what he does in the passing game ... his ability to find people in zones and find mismatches in man.
“Then there’s) his ability to run around with the football and scramble and make plays (plus) the designed runs for the quarterback put a lot of pressure on your defense. He does a lot of things well and you really can’t pinpoint and say if you can take this away, you really have him down.”
Frazier added, “One of the Rams (after a 45-6 loss) commented that it was hard for them to tell when he had the ball and when he didn’t. He’s a little bit of a Houdini back there with the football and really so deceptive, whether he’s handing it off or he’s keeping it or potentially passing it. He runs the offense extremely well ... probably as good as anybody at our level who has run that style of offense. You just don’t see it very often.”
THE BILLS, though, have won three straight and four of the last five, in large part because of second-year QB Josh Allen.
In the past eight games, over which Buffalo is 6-2, Allen has completed 62 percent of his passes (last season he was a substandard 53 percent) with 13 touchdown throws and two interceptions, including a stretch of five games without a pick. And while he’s not as elusive as the unique Jackson, Allen has more rushing touchdowns this season (8) than his Ravens counterpart (7).
And it’s not without significance that the Bills rank third-best in the NFL in fewest points (16), total yards (300) and passing yards (196) surrendered per game. They’ve also moved up to seventh in sacks (37) – logging 15 the past three games – and are on pace for the most since 2014 (54).
SUNDAY’S GAME is the second meeting between Jackson and Allen as both made their first appearances in relief as rookies in the 2018 season opener when the Ravens destroyed Buffalo, 47-3, at M&T Bank Stadium.
Of that day, Allen admitted, “It seems like so long ago … I really can’t describe it. Obviously, it was my first NFL game of the real season ... real game action.”
But it was also pointed out that in the current three-game win streak Buffalo is averaging 28 points per game.
“I think we know our jobs,” Allen assessed. “We know what we need to execute (and) we’re doing a good job of going out there and getting it done. Our five guys up front are blocking extremely well, our (skill) guys are making some plays, we’re running the ball very effectively.
“What it comes down to is execution and making smart decisions on my end. I believe that the quarterback’s job is to help move the ball and score points when needed. We’ve been doing a good job of that but it takes 11 guys and this defense that we’re playing (is) extremely good … extremely fast ... very tough.”
Then there’s Baltimore’s offense.
“It seems like they have a ton of confidence in their ability to be able to run the ball on anybody, on any defense,” Frazier said. “They don’t back away from that. When you’re averaging over 200 yards rushing, it’s pretty impressive at any level. That’s the way they play, with a bravado about them.”