EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — To be sure, it’s nothing more than a scheduling quirk.
But by the end of this afternoon’s matchup, the Bills will have played more games at the home field of both the Giants and Jets, than either of the primary tenants.
By sheer oddity, the National Football League slated Buffalo to play its first two games this season at MetLife Stadium.
Last Sunday’s opener produced a rally from a 16-0, third-quarter deficit to a 17-16 victory over the Jets.
Today (CBS-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM, 1 o’clock) the Bills are back at the same site to face the Giants.
Buffalo fans must wait until a week from today for their home opener, a meeting with the Bengals at New Era Field.
FOR THE Bills (1-0), a Meadowlands sweep is almost a must.
Both MetLife home teams seemingly are in for a long season. After blowing last week’s game against Buffalo, the Jets got a double dose of bad news as it was announced that second-year quarterback Sam Darnold would miss several games with mononucleosis and that Le’Veon Bell, the former Steeler and one of the NFL’s top running backs, was having an MRI for a shoulder injury suffered against the Bills.
The Giants, also 0-1, were hammered by the Cowboys, 35-17, last Sunday in Dallas. They’re in the midst of a quarterback controversy with 38-year-old Eli Manning, a two-time Super Bowl winner, struggling and Daniel Jones, the rookie from Duke who was a controversial pick with the No. 6 overall selection in this year’s draft, awaiting his moment.
Worse, New York’s situation at wide receiver is a mess. It started with the addition by subtraction of the Giants trading “It’s all about me” standout Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland during the off-season. But now, neither Sterling Shepard (concussion) nor Darius Slayton (hamstring) will play today and Cody Latimer (calf) is questionable. In addition, tight end Garrett Dickerson is also out.
HOWEVER, circumstantially, the Giants have become a run-oriented team.
With last year’s No. 2 overall draft pick, New York took star Penn State running back Saquon Barkley. He merely went out and set seven rookie records – four NFL marks and three franchise standards – en route to 1,307 rushing yards and 2,028 yards from scrimmage with a 91 receptions and 15 total touchdowns.
Last week in Dallas, the 6-foot, 234-pound Bronx native totaled 139 yards, 120 of them on the ground.
Still, after Week 1, the Giants are last in the league in passing yards allowed (405), 31st in starting field position (21 yard line), 30th in opponents yards surrendered (494), third-down success (18 percent) and sacks (0) and 29th in points allowed per game (35).
Still, the Bills, who turned the ball over four times against the Jets in the first half and also surrendered a safety, are a mere 2-point favorite today.
And when Buffalo coach Sean McDermott was asked if his team might have had a slight edge playing in the same road stadium in back-to-back weeks, he allowed, “I don’t know. That’s for you (media) guys to write about and talk about. We’re just trying to win a game.”
But, such a sweep at MetLife isn’t unprecedented as, in 2008, the Bears beat the Giants and Jets on consecutive games.
MUCH OF the focus this week has been on Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
The second-year pro is 6-6 as a starter, but in four of those victories he’s either engineered a fourth-quarter comeback or game-winning drive. That includes last Sunday’s rally against the Jets when, in a span of 12 minutes, he engineered 8-play, 80- and 85-yard touchdown possessions for the winning points.
Allen rushed three yards for the first score and then hit free agent acquisition John Brown, the wide receiver from Baltimore, with a 38-yard TD connection for the deciding points.
“I think it kind of shows praise to Coach McDermott,” Allen said of that fourth-quarter success. “It’s just how we practice and being so in-tune with situations. He throws a lot at us during practice and I feel like we’re fully prepared for whatever situation comes our way.
“Obviously, there are situations in football games that are just different and some that you can never prepare for, but Coach McDermott does a great job with us and I can’t thank him enough for that.”
But Allen also admitted he relishes those stressful late-game situations.
“For sure,” he said. “Even going back to when I was a little kid, I always kind of wanted that added pressure. I felt like I performed best in those situations. But having the team around me and having the influence from Coach McDermott in these situations and having (offensive coordinator Brian) Daboll’s trust in making a call and to go out there and execute it with all 11 guys on the field, that was fun to do.”
And this afternoon, he’ll square off against Manning, 15 years his senior.
“Honestly, he had a Hall of Fame career ... one of the greatest ever to suit up,” Allen said. “I met him at the Manning Passing Academy a few years ago. He’s just a great guy off the field too. He’s somebody young quarterbacks can look up to as far as how you model yourself as an NFL quarterback. He’s super respected around the league for a reason.
“He’s played at a high level for such a long time, it will be kind of fun to match up against him.”