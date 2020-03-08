Bonnies buried by Saint Louis in season finale

Alejandro Vasquez drove to his right, jump-stopped and put up a little runner from just inside the lane.
Hasahn French promptly blocked the shot in punishing fashion, sending the ball to the other side of midcourt.
It was the summation for these 40 minutes for the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team.
The Bonnies knew what they were up against in their regular season finale — a physically imposing Saint Louis team that feasts on the interior, crashes the glass with a purpose and wears opponents out defensively. And yet, with fourth place and the final double-bye into the Atlantic 10 Tournament quarterfinals on the line, they could little to stop, or score against, the Billikens.
The result: A disastrous 72-49 loss — a game Bona was never in — before 9,274 fans inside Chaifetz Arena on Saturday night.
A YEAR after beating the Billikens at the Reilly Center to secure the No. 4 seed, Bona (19-12, 11-7) fell to fifth and will begin its A-10 Tournament in Thursday’s second round against either No. 12 George Mason or No. 13 Saint Joseph’s.
And that — the despair from Saturday followed quickly by the hope that comes with tournament week — perfectly encapsulates where Bona is right now in these final days of the season.
The good: It finished fifth or better for the fifth-straight season, can still collect a fourth 20-win season in the last five years with a victory on Thursday and could potentially get another crack at the Billikens (23-8, 12-6), who await in Friday’s quarterfinals. The bad: It dropped three of four to close the regular season, lost an alarming four conference games by at least 23 points and were once again no match for one the A-10’s top teams.
“They out-physicaled us right from the very beginning,” Schmidt said of Saint Louis. “The key to the game was, we couldn’t get knocked around. We had to deliver the first blow, and they delivered it. And it knocked us back.”
THE BILLIKENS jumped out to a 14-4 lead, pushed it to 17 at halftime and built the advantage to as many as 25 (54-29) midway through the second half. And in doing so, they dominated the Bonnies in just about every way a team can from a physical standpoint.
Saint Louis, behind French, the hulking junior center, held a 30-8 advantage in points in the paint and limited Bona center Osun Osunniyi to just two points on 1-for-3 shooting. It outrebounded Schmidt’s team, 43-32. And it held the Bonnies to a miniscule 25.5 percent (13-of-51) from the field, their lowest field goal percentage since shooting 25.4 percent in a loss to Saint Joe’s in the 2014 A-10 Tournament semifinals.
French finished with 16 points and 18 rebounds while Jordan Goodwin notched 14 points and nine rebounds. The two provided a firsthand look at why they rank Nos. 3 and 1, respectively, in the A-10 in rebounding.
Bona, meanwhile, was never able to establish an inside game. It was smothered on the perimeter, allowing for almost nothing clean in terms of looks. Between those two factors, it had just four buckets in the first half until a Dominick Welch (11 points) 3-pointer made it 38-21 just before the break.
“French just dominated us inside,” Schmidt acknowledged. “They pressured us on the perimeter, so when they pressure, you gotta throw the ball inside, and we couldn’t get anything inside. They dominated us physically.
“Now, we fought in the second half — Bona was able to trim the deficit to 14 (63-49, with 4:57 remaining) — but just physically, we got knocked around and we showed our youth a little bit.”
JAVONTE Perkins added 15 points off the bench for the Billikens, who set the tone early by connecting on a couple of treys and stymying the Bonnies’ initial efforts.
Jaren English had a team-best 15 points for Bona, whose struggles against SLU were a continuation of the second half of last year’s A-10 championship game, when the Billikens outscored the Bonnies, 30-19.
“They didn’t respect our inside game,” Schmidt expanded. “They pressed up onto us, we didn’t have much off the bounce. And we knew that going in that was important for us to get the ball inside, try to have them double team or at least respect us inside, and we didn’t do that.
“Then they got the ball inside, they hit a couple of jumpers early, and I think that messed us up a little bit. They played more physical than us; against them, that’s their game, and you can’t let that happen.”
Now, Bona has to regroup, Schmidt said.
This is a team that beat No. 2 Richmond and hung with No. 3 Rhode Island without Osunniyi, but only beat two teams that finished in the top half of the A-10 standings — the Spiders and Duquesne.
“If somebody said we’re going to be in fifth place, we’d take that,” the 13th-year coach said. “That’s not a bad year. We’ve got to look at the tape from this game, get over this game and then it’s our third season.
“We’ve got to take care of the first round, take it one game at a time. We have four days to figure it out. We’ve just got to get back to the basics. We’ve got to play physical — legally — but we’ve got to answer the bell.”