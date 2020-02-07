MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Mark Schmidt was understandably deflective.
To the 13th-year St. Bonaventure men’s basketball coach, this was no time to reminisce. After all, this was just before practice, only 24 hours before his team’s most pivotal Atlantic 10 game to date.
In a sense, this is a homecoming for Schmidt.
With Duquesne playing all of its home games at nearby venues this season due to ongoing renovations at the Palumbo Center, today’s contest (3 o’clock, WPIG-FM, WHDL-AM, NBC Sports-TV) will be played at Robert Morris, the program Schmidt led for six years (2001-07) before coming to Bona.
The sentiment, he said, isn’t quite what it might be. The gym he coached in, the Charles L. Sewall Center, was torn down to make way for the brand new, 4,000-seat UPMC Events Center, which opened last May. Besides, his focus is on today’s opponent: the Dukes, with whom the Bonnies (15-8, 7-3) are tied for third in the league standings, alongside VCU, a half-game ahead of Richmond, and will almost certainly be battling for a top-four spot for the remainder of the season.
“IT’S A new gym,” Schmidt said Friday. “(I have) fond memories. I wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t there first. I have friends down there, good friends. It’s good to see them, but we’re down there to play a basketball game. It’s not like I haven’t been down there since I left.”
In Year 3 under Keith Dambrot, Duquesne sits at an impressive 17-5 and knotted with Bona at 7-3 in league play. The question facing it as January bled into February was this: Are the Dukes, who’d shown flashes in the previous two years only to fall back into the bottom half of the standings, for real?
So far, they certainly seem to be.
Yeah, Duquesne, like Bona, recently suffered a three-game losing streak (which also included losses to Rhode Island and Dayton), but it finished a sweep of Saint Louis with an impressive 82-68 road win on Wednesday and trailed the Flyers by only two in the final minute before coming up short.
Given the prospects for each team, this one could very well have an effect on both positioning and tie-breaking situations at year’s end. It doesn’t necessarily make the game any “bigger” though, Schmidt maintained.
“If it was the second-to-last or last game of the year, it would be different,” he said. “We’ve got eight more games … teams get hot, teams get cold, teams get hurt, teams stay healthy. It’s way too early; it’s (two games) into the second part of the season.
“Our job is to just go down there and do the best job we can and hopefully it’s good enough to win. But it’s not the end-all. We still have seven games after that.”
THREE YEARS later, the Dukes have seemingly begun to put it together under Dambrot. Duquesne boasts a solid point guard in sophomore Sincere Carry (12 points, 5 assists), an all-conference-caliber forward in Marcus Weathers (15 points, 8 rebounds) and a top-flight big man in 6-foot-8, 240-pound center Michael Hughes, who, like the Bonnies’ Osun Osunniyi, is a premier shot-blocker (both average 2.8 per game).
The Dukes currently rank No. 87 nationally, per KenPom, fifth-best in the league behind fellow veteran-laden programs Dayton, VCU, Rhode Island and Richmond.
“They’ve got experience, they’ve been together for three years now,” said Schmidt, whose team brings a three-game win streak into today. “They know the system, they’re stronger, bigger … they’ve got good players that are veteran guys, that know what it takes to be successful in this league, that know how to be successful individually and collectively.
“They’ve got good pieces, and Coach Dambrot knows how to put those guys in a position to be successful.”
A YEAR ago in Pittsburgh, depending on your perspective, this game was defined by defense. In that one, remember, Bona managed to steal an ugly 51-49 victory despite shooting 29 percent from the field, including 2-for-17 from 3-point range.
The latest installment could also be defensive-minded. The Dukes (63.7) and Bonnies (64.1) currently rank Nos. 3 and 4 in the A-10, respectively, in scoring defense, while Duquesne has been a force at the rim, ranking seventh nationally in blocks (6 per game). What kind of challenge might that present to Bona?
“They’ve got a good system, they play a very aggressive man-to-man,” noted Schmidt, whose teams have won seven-straight and 10 of the last 11 over Duquesne. “They’ve got good size, they can block shots, they get out in passing lanes, they’ve got good, quick players, aggressive players, they force you to make plays off the bounce, and then when you get into the paint, they’ve got shot-blockers, just like ‘Shoon.
“When ‘Shoon’s in the game, our defense is that much better. When you have a shot blocker, it just makes up for so many mistakes.”
THIRTEEN years ago, while pacing the sideline at the Sewall Center, Schmidt could never have predicted the success he’d ultimately have at Bona: Two NCAA tournament appearances, an A-10 regular season and tournament title, two trips to the A-10 championship game. The prelude to all of that came at Robert Morris, on whose campus Schmidt will coach a game for the first time since March 1, 2007.
“You never know what the future holds,” he allowed, before beginning final preparations for the Dukes Friday. “You just try to prepare as a coach the best you can. You just never know how it’s going to go. I’ve been lucky enough to have good players and good assistant coaches and good administration, and it’s helped us to have some success.”