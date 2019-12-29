ORCHARD PARK — Notes and quotes from the Bills’ 13-6 loss to the Jets at New Era Field on Sunday’s Fan Appreciation Day before 69,0126 wet witnesses:
— One of the most interesting statistics from Buffalo’s virtually major-injury free season is that the Bills have used only 57 players to fill their 53-man roster this year. That’s the fewest of any NFL team in 2019 and the least for the team since Buffalo’s 2008 season used only 56.
— Before the game there was a moment of silence for former Bills wide receiver Elbert “Golden Wheels” Dubenion who died earlier the week in Louisiana at age 86.
— The national anthem was sung by Zoie Alexander daughter of Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander. He officially announced his retirement at age 36 — having made the decision before the season — thus, it was his last game at New Era Field.
Of the performance by his daughter, Alexander noted. “It was one of the proudest moments as a father that I’ve had … it was really emotional. I was surprised, I didn’t even know she was going to sing it. I thought she did a great job.
“She’s 11 and to be able to sing in front of (nearly 70,000) like that, with that confidence, that was cool.”
He added, “As a dad I was like, ‘Don’t forget the words … don’t forget the words.’ All the guys were very impressed and I know she brought some of the guys to tears.”
— Buffalo’s first takeaway came on an interception by cornerback Levi Wallace on a Sam Darnold pass that glanced off the helmet of Buffalo nickel back Taron Johnson. It was Wallace’s second pick of the season but he suffered an ankle injury on the play and was taken from the field on a cart and didn’t return.
A second takeaway was nullified when the potential first career interception by rookie safety Jaquan Johnson was wiped out by a personal foul by safety Kurt Coleman.
— The Jets first takeaway came when linebacker James Burgess intercepted a Matt Barkley pass. It was Burgess’ first pick of the season.
Later, linebacker Jordan Jenkins got a strip-sack of Barkley, his team-leading eighth sack and second forced fumble. The loose ball was recovered by linebacker Tarell Basham.
Finally, a Barkley pass was picked off by cornerback Arthur Maulet, his first of the season.
— Buffalo’s two sacks of Darnold were recorded by end Trent Murphy, his fourth and fifth of the season.
— Burgess had a game-high nine tackles while, for the Bills, defensive tackle Corery Liuget and reserve nickel/corner Siran Neal each had a team-high six tackles while linebacker Corey Thompson added a game-high three solos. Every one of Buffalo’s 47 active players saw action.
— Before the game, the Bills ADPRO Sports High School Coach of the Week winners were introduced. Among them was Olean High School’s Phil Vecchio.
— Sunday’s games finalized the Bills’ 2020 opponents aside from the home-and-home games with AFC East rivals New England, Miami and the N.Y. Jets. The Bills other home games will be against Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Seattle, the L.A. Rams and L.A. Chargers. Buffalo’s other road games will be at Arizona, Denver, Las Vegas (nee Oakland), San Francisco and Tennessee.
— Former Bills special teams star Steve Tasker was the Bills featured Legend of the Game. Other former Buffalo players in attendance were Gary Baldinger, Ahmad Brooks, Steve Christie, Fred Jackson, Ken Jones, Andy Levitre. Lou Piccone, Bruce Smith, Brian Taylor, Will Wolford and Eric Wood, who does commentary on Buffalo’s radio network.
— As expected, not all of the Bills starters played. Starting wide receivers John Brown and Cole Beasley were inactive as was wideout/kick returner Andre Roberts (foot). Starting tight end Dawson Knox was also inactive as were starting running back Devin Singletary, defensive end Shaq Lawson (hamstring) and cornerback Tre’Davious White.
Offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe returned after missing five games with an ankle injury, but aggravated it in the third quarter and didn’t return. Then, late in the fourth quarter, Taron Johnson injured his shoulder and didn’t return.
With White inactive and Wallace and Taron Johnson hurt, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie played two series at cornerback.
As coach Sean McDermott noted, “We didn’t take a vote … it’s a case of knowing your players. Our defensive backs coach, John Butler, talked to Isaiah about it and he didn’t blink. I give him a lot of credit for going in there. We got off the field twice (with him in there and no points scored) so he did a pretty good job.”
Darryl Johnson replaced Lawson, Duke Williams, Robert Foster and Isaiah McKenzie replaced Brown, Beasley and Roberts and Kevin Johnson took over White’s spot.