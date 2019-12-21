It’s a term Mark Schmidt has used quite often to describe his team’s precarious situation.
And it’s a position from where the St. Bonaventure Bonnies pulled themselves out on multiple occasions.
Bona was “dead in the water” late in Saturday’s game with Middle Tennessee, trailing by five with 1:45 left and by three with 41 seconds remaing. Its hopes seemed to dwindle even further when Osun Osunniyi -- one of the game’s heroes in the end -- missed a dunk with Bona down 62-57.
A handful of big plays over the final two minutes gave the Bonnies new life, however. In the end, they not only kept their winning streak intact, but gave Schmidt his 300th career coaching victory.
Dominick Welch shook off a shaky afternoon by hitting the go-ahead jumper with 13 seconds remaining and Bona survived their struggles for a dramatic 66-65 non-conference victory over an inspired and healthier MTSU team at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
And though Welch, one of five Bonnies in double figures with 10 points, hit the final shot, it was a pair of previous plays that put them in position for this -- their seventh-straight victory and a shot at winning out the non-league schedule when they meet Buffalo (Dec. 30) after a nine-day holiday layoff.
AFTER Osunniyi’s missed dunk, Jaren English had perhaps his quintessential sequence since joining the lineup Nov. 27, grabbing the offensive rebound and finishing a three-point play before taking a charge at the other end. On the ensuing possession, Osunniyi cleaned up a missed Kyle Lofton layup to tie it at 62.
Then, after Bona again fell behind by three on an Antonio Green 3-pointer, Lofton made a layup with 30 ticks left, Welch rattled home the go-ahead jumper following a Bobby Planutis steal and the Bonnies watched as Green’s game-tying look at the buzzer bounced it.
In a grind-it-out, yet wild Christmas weekend matinee that featured an amazing eight ties and 20 lead changes, neither team led by more than five following MTSU’s initial 11-4 advantage. And Bona pulled out its hardest-fought triumph of the year after starting 0-for-8 and going scoreless over the first five minutes.
“WE CAME out really sluggish, and we knew they had their two big guys (Jo’Vontae Miller and Reggie Scurry) back from injury,” Schmidt said of the Blue Raiders, who entered the day 4-7, but had been shorthanded and had played a difficult non-league schedule. “We came out nervous.
“It was a struggle early on and then we got our feet and we started playing, and I thought we competed. We missed a layup (at the halftime buzzer) and lost some momentum; we missed a number of layups.”
He added of his team’s gut-check finish: “I thought the play of the game was when Jaren got the offensive rebound and and-one. And then Dom, who had struggled all game, hit that big shot at the end. We got a stop at the end -- we didn’t guard it particularly well -- but we found a way.”
Schmidt’s milestone triumph includes his 218 with the Bonnies and the 82 he collected in a six-year stint with Robert Morris. Afterward, he described it as a “humbling experience.” And though it came in a defensive-minded battle, it was marked by a couple of key individual performances.
OSUNNIYI, who returned the starting lineup for the first time since suffering a second knee injury Dec. 2 against Florida Atlantic, turned in another dominant effort, totaling 15 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks for his third double-double of the year and the ninth of his career.
Lofton finished with 14 points while Planutis added 10 points and five rebounds and freshman Alejandro Vasquez hit two big 3-pointers to also finish with 10.
And though Bona was torched by C.J. Jones, who went for 26 points, including a 6-of-8 mark from distance, and surrendered 11 treys, it was strong enough defensively, keeping every other Blue Raider below double digits.
“As I’ve said over and over again, he makes our team defensively,” Schmidt said of Osunniyi, whose 16 boards matched a season-high. “The blocks he had … he just makes us so much better defensively. He’s getting better offensively; he misses a few. He gives us that presence inside offensively, but more importantly, he gives us that presence on the defensive and rebounding the ball.
“We don’t win without him.”
OF THE Bonnies’ defensive effort, which included a 20-11 advantage in points off turnovers and eight steals, he noted: “I thought we did a really good job defending. Even Jones -- he hit some shots, but he hit some tough shots. We’re still a work in progress, we’ve got a long way to go. Some of the inexperience shows (in) some of the shot selection we take. But in the end, to beat a team like Middle Tennessee is a credit to our guys.”
Bona took a 55-51 lead with 5:44 left before the Blue Raiders (4-8) went on a 9-0 run to take their own two-possession lead and set up the game’s final act. The result gave Schmidt’s team its longest winning streak since its amazing 13-game run leading up to the 2018 Atlantic 10 Tournament semifinals.
“Our guys did a good job in preparation,” Schmidt noted. “We’re getting better, we’ve just got to continue to work at it. We’ll go home with our families for Christmas, come back and then get ready for a really tough Buffalo team.”