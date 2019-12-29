BOLIVAR — Host Bolivar-Richburg led the pack over the weekend at the annual Wolverine Scuffle wrestling tournament.
B-R went 9-0 in duals on Friday and Saturday, including a 3-0 mark in the Expressway Conference, to win the tournament (see full team scoring, page B-4). The Wolverines had six wrestlers emerge with perfect 9-0 records: Trey Bucholz (99 pounds), Dominic Stone (113), Kadin Tompkins (138), Trent Sibble (182), Hudson Evingham (195) and Tyler Smith (220).
“I thought the tournament went great,” Bolivar-Richburg coach Todd Taylor said. “There was some great wrestling. I couldn’t believe how well we did. We’ve been waiting for them to perform like this and it was great to see.”
In a match that decided both the tournament and the Expressway title, B-R beat runner-up Portville 52-29. The Panthers finished with an 8-1 record on the weekend, 2-1 in Expressway duals.
Portville’s Dakota Mascho, a 160-pounder, earned his 100th win when he defeated Olean’s Gavin Kulp. The Panthers’ top wrestlers also included Jayden Lassiter 170 and Andrew DeArmitt (132-138).
Franklinville went 5-4 (1-2 Expressway Conference), led by Ethan Coleman, who was 9-0 at 106. Nolan Palmatier went 8-1 at 132, earning his 100th win on Friday to become the school’s first 100-match winner since 1996.
Olean went 5-4, powered by Connor Walsh, finishing 9-0 at 220. A.J. Addotta and Gavin Kulp went 8-1 in the 285 and 152, respectively. Jeremiah Crivelli (160) and Nate Gabler (126) both finished 7-2.
Fillmore went 1-8 to round out Big 30 schools.
Maple Grove 132-pounder Luke Tomlinson earned the Most Outstanding Wrestler award.
NON-LEAGUE
Pioneer goes undefeated at Holley/Kendall Tournament
HOLLEY — Pioneer went a perfect 5-0 at the Holley/Kendall Tournament with victories over Campbell-Savona/Bradford (64-12), East Ridge (73-9), Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan (64-15), Holley/Kendall (84-3) and Caledonia Mumford (64-15).
Xander Kirsch, Daniel Kirsch, Donald Bennett, Kameron Riordan, Alex Schenk and Austin Noel went 5-0 in their respective matches. Aeddon Landphair and Mark Drennan went 4-0 in their matches.