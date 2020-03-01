The podium at Albany’s Times Union Center was filled with Big 30 wrestlers on Saturday, as seven local competitors placed at the NYSPHSAA Division II state wrestling championships.
Bolivar-Richburg’s Hudson Evingham came oh so close to becoming the program’s first state champion, as he finished second after falling to Section 3’s Tyler Mousaw in the 195-pound final.
“(Evingham) had a heck of a year,” B-R coach Todd Taylor said. “If he would have been able to battle with the kid (in the finals) he probably would have come out on top, but he just got caught.”
Taylor said that Evingham, the first state finalist in B-R history, was already gunning to wrestle again on Saturday night.
“He went right to the workout room after the match,” Taylor said. “He’s ready to go again right now. Usually, kids are ready to get the year over with.”
Tyler Smith finished his career by taking seventh at 220 pounds. He compiled a 3-2 record in the tournament.
“(Smith) settled down after his first match and won three out of four,” Taylor said. “He wanted to get on that podium, and he did.”
Evingham and Dawsen Yates, who went 2-2 at 126 pounds, each will be back to wrestle for the Wolverines next year.
“Each of them were a little bit nervous at first, but once they got going they settled in,” Taylor said. “Now they know what they have to work for next year.”
Olean and Pioneer each had two wrestlers place in the tournament, including a fourth-place finish at 113 pounds by Pioneer sophomore Dan Kirsch.
Kirsch went 4-2 on the weekend, with both losses coming to the same wrestler.
“I thought (Kirsch) wrestled really well,” Pioneer coach Chris Edwards said. “After losing his first match of the season in the quarterfinals, I was interested to see how he would bounce back and he did well.”
Kameron Riordan had a similar tournament for the Pioneers, finishing fifth after going 4-2. Riordan, who was the No. 15 seed, rattled off three-consecutive wins after a first-round loss to the No. 2 seed.
“To have two kids who have never been to the state tournament to go and place was great,” Edwards said. “Their goal all season was to make it to Albany, and I’m really excited for the boys to be able to come back next year. Their experience is going to help them tremendously.”
Edwards said that he was not only excited for the future of his wrestlers, but for Section 6 as a team.
“Our (Section 6) team was extremely young,” Edwards said. “We talked about it last night, there were only two weights where both kids in our section finals were seniors. There are a lot of kids coming back next year,so we’re pretty excited about that.”
For Olean, Gavin Kulp finished his wrestling career with a fifth-place finish at 160 pounds.
Kulp, the all-time wins leader at Olean, was seeded No. 12 going into the tournament.
“(Kulp) beat some really good wrestlers up there,” Olean coach Mike O’Connor said. “He’s had a great career. He came up as a seventh grader and has been a big part of some great teams that we’ve had at Olean. Just a fantastic kid who had a great senior season.”
Conner Walsh took sixth for the Huskies at 220 pounds. Only a junior, O’Connor said that after getting a taste of the state tournament this year, he hopes Walsh can come back even stronger next season.
“He’s right there,” O’Connor said. “Just going to the tournament is one thing, but to be in the tournament and feel the energy in the arena is something that is hard to parallel.”
Dakota Mascho finished fifth at 152 pounds for Portville after going 4-2 on the weekend.
Only a sophomore, Mascho will have two more chances to make it back to Albany, while Portville junior Jayden Lassiter, who finished 1-2 at 170 pounds, will have one.
Section 6 finished fifth as a team with 163 points. Section 5 finished second as a team, and its 219.5 team points fell just short of team champion Section 3’s 222 points.