The 2020 Big 30 Wrestling All-Star team included three wrestlers each from three schools, five seniors and four multi-year selections.
Topping all Big 30 schools in representation on the all-star team were Bolivar-Richburg, Pioneer and Port Allegany.
B-R (30-4), the Big 30 end-of-year poll champion, also had the Most Outstanding Wrestler and Coach of the Year, junior 195-pounder Hudson Evingham and coach Todd Taylor (see related stories, this page). Evingham went 58-2 this year and finished second in his weight class in the NYSPHSAA Division 2 championships. Also making the all-star team for B-R were junior 132-pounder Dawsen Yates, a repeat Big 30 selection, and senior heavyweight (285 pounds) Tyler Smith. Yates went 53-5 with a Section 5 Class BBB title and second-place state qualifier finish, while Smith was 55-5, taking seventh in the state.
For Port Allegany/Smethport (14-3), senior Bryent Johnson (113), junior Braeden Johnson (126) and senior Eli Petruzzi (138). Bryent Johnson was 26-6 this year and Braeden Johnson went 28-7, both taking third in the Class AA Northwest Regional. Braedon was a three-time selection, making the team in 2018, 2019 and 2020. Petruzzi was 30-5 this year, finishing fifth in the AA Northwest Regional.
For Pioneer (17-6), freshman Xander Kirsch (99), sophomore Daniel Kirsch (120) and junior Kameron Riordan (145) all made the Big 30 team. Xander Kirsch was 34-10 (second place Section 6 Class B, fifth in state qualifier), Daniel Kirsch was 50-2 and a fourth-place NYS Div. 2 finisher and Riordan went 46-4 with a fifth-place finish in the state.
Olean and Portville had two Big 30 all-stars each.
For the Huskies, senior Gavin Kulp (160) and junior Connor Walsh (220) both made the Big 30 team. Kulp finished 42-8 and had a school-record 194 career wins, finishing fifth in the state (Div. 2). Walsh, a two-time Big 30 selection after making the team in 2018, went 37-7 this year and was sixth in the state.
Portville sophomore Dakota Mascho (152) and junior Jayden Lassiter (170) made the Big 30 team. Mascho, a repeat Big 30 selection, was 43-4 with a fifth-place state tournament finish and Lassiter was 38-7 with second-place finishes in the Section 6 Class C-D and state qualifier tournaments.
Ethan Coleman, an eighth grade 106-pounder, made the Big 30 team for Franklinville/Cuba-Rushford. He finished 38-4, winning a Section 6 Class C-D title.
Bradford senior Derek Sunafrank made the Big 30 team at 182 pounds. He went 35-8, with more than 100 career wins, and took fourth in the Class AAA Northwest Regional.