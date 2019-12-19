Archbishop Walsh to buy building, property from Buffalo Diocese

OLEAN — Archbishop Walsh has reached an agreement to buy the building and grounds from the Diocese of Buffalo and accelerate critical development of the Southern Tier’s only Catholic school.
The school, which has about 140 students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade, will be purchased by the Walsh Foundation, school officials announced Wednesday.
“This is the first step toward the long-term preservation of Archbishop Walsh High School and Southern Tier Catholic School,” said Joe Sempolinski, director of development. “Archbishop Walsh Academy is expected to be able to undertake greater fundraising, capital improvements and new programming as a result of this ownership change,” he added.
“This is a new model in Catholic education” said Walsh Board President Paula Snyder. “The Walsh Foundation and the faculty, staff and Board of Archbishop Walsh are committed to the long-term preservation of Catholic secondary education in the Southern Tier. Enabling Archbishop Walsh to control its own destiny was the best way to keep the school vibrant,” Snyder said.
Walsh has so much going for it – dedicated teachers and support staff, the International Baccalaureate curriculum, and a commitment to educating students from the rural Southern Tier and all over the world.
There are 28 teachers and about 36 employees overall.
Control of the physical campus by the school will allow the capital fundraising necessary to support and grow the possibilities for the school’s future.
“It is not an exaggeration to say this change is a major step to ensure the school is here for years to come,” Snyder said. “It has enabled us to put the financial commitments in place allowing us to begin exciting innovations such as a greater focus on international student education.”
Dr. Michael LaFever, Diocese of Buffalo superintendent of schools, also praised the new arrangement. In a statement, he said, “I have always been committed to Catholic education and the benefits it gives our young people. It gives me great joy that we were able to agree to an ownership model that makes sure this school, which has been a model institution, is preserved as a Catholic educational option in the Southern Tier.”
LaFever said, “We are truly excited about our school and the ever-increasing role it will play in helping mold today’s youth into the productive, responsible, highly educated people who will lead our community in the future.”
Walsh expects to be able to more aggressively pursue increased boarding of students from international areas, additions to school infrastructure and other initiatives as a result of this change, said Sempolinski.
The school currently has three foreign students who stay with host families. There have been about 30 foreign students at the school over the past decade. Walsh has a company that recruits foreign students.
Next year, there are plans to convert the attached convent, which is no longer used, into a dormitory.
Walsh President and Principal Thomas Manko said the purchase from the Diocese is the “start of a new day for Walsh. It’s good for the school, for the diocese and for the community.”
Sempolinski said the negotiations with the district had been going on for about a year. Both school officials and the Buffalo Catholic Diocese see it as a pilot project “as a way of preserving Catholic secondary education. It’s a model that may be implemented in other schools.”
A big advantage for students is the school’s International Baccalaureate curriculum, which can translate into acceptance by a college of a students choice and scholarships, Manko said.
Last year, eight Walsh graduates received $2.6 million in scholarship offers.