ALLEGANY — As president of the Allegany-Limestone PTO and a parent with children in the school district, Crystal Wilczewski knows of teachers who have reached into their own pockets to provide activities or supplies for their students.
On Friday, a $500 donation provided by the Allegany Rescue and EMS to Wilczewski for the PTO will help teachers and their students have the funds needed for various activities and programs.
Jim O’Brien, EMS board president, said the non-profit organization is required to provide donations to other organizations in the community and decided to help the Allegany-Limestone Central School District. When he was put in touch with Wilczewski of the Allegany-Limestone PTO, he learned that organization could use help.
“A lot of times the teachers spend their own money,” O’Brien said of educators. “If (the PTO) has vouchers, they will reimburse teachers up to $100” for various activities and supplies.
For her part, Wilczewski said the reimbursements are often provided to teachers who buy classroom supplies with their own money.
“We (pay) for a lot of the kids’ events too,” she continued. “We do the Father-Daughter Dance and Mother-Son Dance, which is just something fun for the kids to come and do with their parents.”
She said the PTO also adopts a couple of families from the school district every Christmas to make sure they have presents under the tree for the holiday.
As a result, fundraisers conducted by the PTO, and funds donated to the organization, are very important throughout the school year.
“Our PTO is very active so this is nice to receive,” Wilczewski added. “We really appreciate it because it helps.”
O’Brien said the EMS has helped students and families in the school district in the past, but hopes to continue to help the PTO in the future.
EMS member Dee Crowley, who came up with the idea to help the PTO, gave her thoughts on why the donation is important.
“This is the best way we can give to a large group, and the kids in our community are our future,” Crowley remarked.