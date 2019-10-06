A-L cross country fares well at Southern Tier Classic

ST. BONAVENTURE — Angelina Napolean led the field and the Allegany-Limestone girls and boys cross country squads had the highest finishes among Big 30 teams at the Southern Tier Classic, hosted by A-L, on Saturday.
Napolean, the Gators’ standout freshman runner, finished the 5K course along Bona’s Marra Athletics Complex with a personal-record time of 18:53 to win the individual crown and lead A-L to fourth of seven teams.
Teammates Lindsey Kolb (15th, 22:42.9), Kinsey McAfee (16th, 22:55.6), Alyssa Studley (19th, 23:18.3) and Hayden Kolb (24:20.2) also turned in top-25 finishes among 53 runners. Hornell won the team crown with 57 points with Northeast (58) and Addison (67) taking second and third, respectively. A-L (75 points) finished ahead of Jamestown (121), Randolph (130) and Franklinville/Ellicottville (146).
“It was nice to see her really step up,” A-L coach Kathy Stamets said of Napolean. “She was out in front of the crowd, which was really nice to see. It was a good confidence boost for her.”
Jewell Wozniak finished 12th overall for F/E in 22:33.3. Top individual runners for non-scoring teams were: Maddie Hoffman (Olean, 21st, 23:37), Avery Boyles (Cattaraugus-LV, 34th, 25:09.7), Gracie DeLong (Otto-Eldred, 40th, 26:00.3) and Meredith Grasso (Cuba-Rushford, 50th, 31.12.4).
The Allegany-Limestone boys had the ninth-through-11th place runner en route to a second-place finish among eight squads.
Jacob Brink took ninth, finishing the 5K layout in 17:02.8, while Ryan Wisniewski (17:09.1) and Donald Higgs (17:15.2) were 10th and 11th, respectively. Daniel Casey (18th, 17:43.4), Alex Redeye (21, 18:13.0) and Ben Besock (18:20.7) all added top 25 finishes for the Gators of 62 participants.
Northeast won the team title with 25 points while A-L (67) and Addison (74) rounded out the top three. Randolph (114), Jamestown (131), Otto-Eldred (151), F/E (170) and Genesee Valley (225) also configured into the team scoring.
Josh Schuessler earned a 24th place finish for the Terrors (17:24.1) while Cayden Hatch was 27th for F/E (18:34.0) and Zach Tucker 32nd for GV (18:51.5). Top individual runners also included: Matt Garis (Whitesville, 13th, 17:24.1), Joey Frederick (Cuba-Rushford, 44th, 20:04.4) and John Visnesky (Cattaraugus-LV, 21:06.6).
“All of the (A-L) kids ran very well individually,” Stamets said. “We had a lot of PRs across the board. It was gorgeous weather today, too — it wasn’t too hot, it wasn’t breezy. It was a flat course with a lot of straightaways, which led to good times.
“At a lot of other places, you make a lot of turns, and you slow down. Here, there were a lot of areas with nice straightaways. A lot of the kids seemed to like it here.”