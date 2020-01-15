Western New York's flirtation with spring-like weather is just about over.
A winter-weather advisory is in effect for Cattaraugus, Chautaqua and southern Erie counties for Thursday, with total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
The National Weather Service in Buffalo indicates that the snow is expected to begin at 1 a.m. Thursday and continue through 6 p.m.
"Plan on slippery road conditions," the NWS advised. "Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and or evening commutes."
Meanwhile, while the snow will subside by Thursday night, more-frigid air will move into the region for Friday, with temperatures forecast in the teens to lower 20s, albeit with partly sunny skies.
Significant snow could then return on Saturday, with 2 inches to as much as 8 inches possible.