NIAGARA (TNS) — A Buffalo woman was arrested after she showed up in a Niagara Falls parking lot, trying to sell an SUV that had been stolen in Buffalo.
Police charged Tiana T. Matias, 26, with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
The Niagara Gazette reported that a 32-year-old Indiana woman told Falls police that she had reported her 2007 Ford Expedition stolen in Buffalo on Jan. 6. A short time later, the victim discovered her vehicle being offered for sale on an internet website.
The victim contacted the seller and made arrangements to buy back her vehicle. The seller offered to deliver the vehicle to the victim in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Military Road at 7 p.m. Sunday.
After contacting Falls police, the victim went to meet the seller and Matias was taken into custody. Matias was later released on an appearance ticket, pursuant to the new criminal justice reform law.