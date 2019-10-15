JAMESTOWN — A new creature is making its home at Audubon Community Nature Center.
Measuring roughly 14 feet from its nose to the tip of its tail, a spotted salamander is now part of ACNC’s outdoor Nature Play Area.
The enormous concrete sculpture was designed, created and donated to Audubon by Mike Whitmire of Whitmire Outdoor Living in Starbrick, Pa.
The salamander sits across the trail from Tank the Turtle. It weighs less but is about 2 feet longer than Tank, the 1,500-pound creature that Whitmire made and gave to ACNC last fall.
The Nature Play Area’s many young visitors will enjoy climbing on the salamander just as they do the turtle. Adults will find that the salamander makes a great bench for taking a breather or just relaxing and appreciating the outdoors.
Audubon Community Nature Center is located at 1600 Riverside Road, a quarter-mile east of Route 62 between Jamestown and Warren, Pa. The 600-acre wetland preserve with 6 miles of hiking trails, a native tree arboretum, gardens, natural play space and exhibit of Liberty, the non-releasable bald eagle, can be visited from dawn until dusk daily.
To learn more about Audubon and its programs, call 569-2345 or visit auduboncnc.org.