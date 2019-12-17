ISCHUA — A bus accident slowed traffic on Route 16 this morning in just one of the many accidents reported today thanks to winter weather.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office deputies and New York State Police were called to investigate the scene of a bus accident on Route 16 between County Route 81 and Dutch Hill Road this morning. According to markings on the bus, which was pulled from the east ditch, the vehicle belonged to First Student. Traffic was restricted to one lane as officials assessed the scene and attempted to recover the bus. No further details were immediately available.
Other accidents closed two stretches of Interstate 86 in Cattaraugus County.
The first incident occurred at 6:15 a.m. when a tractor-trailer overturned between Exit 17 (at Route 394) and Exit 16 in the town of Cold Spring. The westbound lanes of I-86 were reported reopened at 7:40 a.m.
Meanwhile, the eastbound lanes of I-86, between Exit 20 and Exit 23 in the town of Carrollton, were reported closed due to a crash at 8:30 a.m. The eastbound lanes were reported reopened by New York State Police at 9:40 a.m.
A winter weather advisory by the National Weather Service in Buffalo remains in effect through 4 p.m. today for Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches are expected and drivers are warned about snow-covered and slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.