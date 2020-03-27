SALAMANCA — Unwelcome vulgarity interrupted the video-conference meeting of the Salamanca City Central School District Board of Education Tuesday night, leading to a temporary shutdown of the meeting’s telecommunication app.

A few minutes before the live streaming of the board meeting from the high school library began, unknown guests on the Zoom videoconferencing platform interrupted the meeting by filling the screen with inappropriate pictures and language.

“It was our first attempt at a Zoom digital board meeting to practice proper social distancing,” Superintendent Robert Breidenstein said. “We sent out links to the community and invited them to participate.”

As people were joining the meeting before it began, one individual joined who was clearly not a local resident, Breidenstein said.

“They disrupted the meeting with some vulgarity, inappropriate graphics and some inappropriate links that they just bombed onto the screen,” he said. “We disconnected the meeting immediately and then restarted the meeting.”

Breidenstein said the district learned this attack is called “Zoom-bombing” and has been a common new reality for districts across the country as they transition to online meetings during the COVID-19 shutdowns and social distancing.

“It was an unknown term to us prior to (Tuesday) evening at 5:31,” he said. “We reaffirmed our social media settings and held the meeting without disruption or interruptions.”

When district officials did a diagnostic of the system after the meeting, they found a setting to safely allow appropriate people into the meeting had not been checked, Breidenstein explained. He said the district should have had each person sign in with a password and then be held in a waiting room where they would have been approved to join individually and limit posting from anyone not running the meeting.

“We’ve been using Zoom right regularly, even before the virus besieged the community, the country and the world and we had not had any issues with that,” he said. “However, this was our first attempt at a public global meeting to comply with open meeting laws. It was the simple matter of a singular box not being clicked to provide those additional securities.”

Breidenstein said it was fortunate that the incident occurred before the meeting proper began because the comments and images were not conducive to normal meeting operations. But he said it’s one of the drawbacks of technology and open access.

“We did share our experience with other superintendents throughout the region and reaffirmed to them what to make sure they should have done in terms of their security,” he said. “It was a rather unfortunate experience for about five seconds, and then we had the normal board meeting without interruption.”

