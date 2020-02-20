OLEAN — The Olean Urban Renewal Agency took steps Wednesday to move forward with a roof stabilization project at the former Manufacturers Hanover building and root out the cause of a sinking sidewalk in front of the former bank.
Keri Stephens, Olean Community Development program coordinator, obtained quotes for work to determine the condition of the concrete parapets and terra cotta cornices around the top of the bank, which opened in 1915.
The work is important to complete before a Manny Hanny developer, the Savarino Companies of Buffalo, can proceed with the $13 million redevelopment of the building, vacant since 1994.
The work is necessary to update the bid documents for the $700,000 roof stabilization project the URA hopes to undertake this summer, Stephens told board members.
R.E. Kelley Inc., Bowmanville, was named to do the testing on a 5-foot section of the building’s parapet — the decorative detail work visible at the top of the building’s exterior — for $14,760.
A high-lift will be needed for the work along the West State Street side of the building, URA Chairman Charles Corcoran said. “We want to get the work started right away.”
R.E. Kelley will examine the subsurface of the parapet prior to updating the bid documents for the roof project.
An asbestos abatement firm, SEG Construction, was also contracted for $4,900.
The work will give the URA “a better handle on what needs to be done” to proceed with the roof project, Corcoran said.
The URA has considered replacing the bank’s roof for years, but didn’t have the resources.
A $500,000 grant from the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and a $200,000 grant from Empire State Development will help pay for the costs. The URA will be reimbursed from the grants for work leading up to the roof project.
The URA also heard a report on the shifting window in the Siegel Building next to Manny Hanny. The sidewalk next to the bank has been closed off. The sill of the window had deteriorated to the point where the weight of the glass caused it to drop about an inch.
ASAP Glass Co. was hired under an emergency declaration to stabilize the 3-foot by 6-foot window at a cost of $990. The city Code Enforcement Office had issued an order to remedy.
Also, the URA board agreed to hire Richard Peck Construction for $400 to check to see what is causing the sidewalk in front of the bank to settle near the building.
