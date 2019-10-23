Area unemployment rates are down from September but up from last year, labor officials reported.
The Cattaraugus County rate in September was reported to be at 4.3% by the state Department of Labor on Tuesday, down from 4.7% reported in August. The rate was 4.2% in September 2018.
From August to September, the number of employed rose by about 600 to 32,600, while the number of unemployed fell by about 100 to 1,500.
The Allegany County rate in September was reported at 4.6%, down from 5.1% reported in August. The rate was 4.3% in September 2018.
From September 2018 to September 2019, the number of employed rose by about 1,000 to 18,800, while the number of unemployed dropped by about 100 to 900.
The rates are not seasonally adjusted, the DOL reported, which would account for expected changes in jobs like increased retail employment for December or construction employment in the summer.
ACROSS THE STATE, unemployment was down slightly in September.
“In September 2019, the New York State economy expanded by 6,300 private sector jobs. At the same time, the statewide unemployment rate decreased from 4.0% to 3.9%,” said Bohdan M. Wynnyk, director of the New York State Department of Labor’s Division of Research and Statistics.
New York City’s unemployment rate decreased from 4.2% in August to 4.1% in September 2019. Outside of New York City, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.8%.
The number of unemployed New Yorkers also decreased over the month, from 377,600 in August to 376,000 in September.
The county with the lowest unemployment rate was Columbia County, which reported a rate of 2.8%. The county with the highest rate was Bronx County, with 5.1%
NATIONALLY, the unemployment rate declined by 0.2 points from August
to 3.5%, but was little changed from September 2018.
Vermont had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.2%, while record lows were reported in Alabama (3.0%), California (4.0%), Illinois (3.9%), New Jersey (3.1%), and South Carolina (2.9%). Alaska had the highest rate, at 6.2%. Fourteen states and the District of Columbia saw increases, while 21 states stayed relatively flat.
