SMETHPORT, Pa. — Two people died in a head-on crash Tuesday morning in the 1300 block of Route 46 near Dugout Road just outside of Smethport Borough in Keating Township.
McKean County Coroner Mike Cahill confirmed that a pickup truck driven by Edward Maluchnik, 21, of Eldred, crossed the centerline of the road and ran head-on into a car driven by Paula Davies, 79, of Smethport.
Both Maluchnik and Davies died at the scene, Cahill said, indicating the time of death for both was 10:23 a.m.
According to Lewis Run-based state police, the investigation is ongoing. Trooper Brandon Haney is the investigating officer.
A number of agencies assisted Lewis Run-based state police on scene — the Smethport Police Department; the Smethport, Port Allegany and Norwich Township fire departments; Port Allegany, Bradford and Priority Care EMS; C.L. McKeirnan Inc.; the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation; and a representative of the McKean County district attorney.