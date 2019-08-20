BELMONT — The plant disease responsible for the Irish Potato Famine has been found on Allegany County produce.
The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County reported Monday that late blight, a fungal disease attacking tomato and potato plants, was detected in Allegany County on Aug. 15.
Late blight is a serious, airborne disease of tomatoes and potatoes best known for causing the Irish potato famine. Late blight is caused by a fungus-like organism that spreads dozens of miles on storm fronts.
Late blight can kill plants in less than two weeks. Disease spots are often dark gray to brown in color and tend to be surrounded by pale green tissue. Initially, spot shape and size varies but eventually most of an infected leaf or stem will become discolored and die. Leaf spots often look slightly fuzzy on the underside of the leaf in the early morning or when the weather is wet and humid conditions. Late blight will put dark brown to black smears on plant stems.
Tomato fruit may also develop large, firm, greasy-looking, brown, gray, or black smears on the upper part of the fruit. Potato leaves show dark spots with fuzzy white spores on the underside during humid weather, and the stems will show similar lesions to those seen on tomatoes. Potatoes will eventually begin to rot in the ground, rendering them inedible.
Since this disease is aggressive, spreads easily, and can be very damaging to area farmers, Cornell Cooperative Extension asks that anyone suspecting they have late blight please contact their local CCE office for assistance. Allegany County residents may call Lynn Bliven at (585) 268-7644 ext. 18. Commercial vegetable farmers should contact the Cornell Vegetable Program specialist directly.