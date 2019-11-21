OBI — A teenager sought for questioning after an apparent double-homicide and arson fire Thursday was found around sunset, New York State Police reported at around 5 p.m. Thursday.
Troopers searched for William J. Larson Jr., 17, for questioning in connection with a fire at his home, 8472 Courtney Hollow Road. He reportedly was at the house when firefighters arrived but later fled the scene. The fire was contained and at least two bodies were located in the residence.
Law enforcement officers, including K9 units, searched the Courtney Hollow area and a helicopter was flying over the area throughout the day. State police from Troop E, which includes Steuben County, were also involved in the search.
State Police Maj. Edward Kennedy, commander of Troop A, which is headquartered in Batavia, said troopers responded at 12:45 a.m. to the scene of a structure fire at after firefighters at the blaze reported finding two bodies in the residence.
Earlier reports indicated that the victims appeared to have been stabbed, but Kennedy could not confirm or deny whether the victims died of stab wounds or as a result of the fire.
West Clarksville volunteer firefighters, as well as volunteers from Cuba and Friendship, responded to the fire.
The Cuba Police Department issued a statement around 5 a.m. calling for residents to shelter in place.
Portville Central School District — the district that includes the site of the fire — and neighboring Cuba-Rushford and Bolivar-Richburg school districts were closed this morning, but are expected to be open tomorrow. Several other school districts, including Olean and Hinsdale, had school but had lock-out conditions, barring anyone from entering the buildings.