From clearing the site for the Exchange National Bank building to a soldier’s thanks for the Red Cross, from protests at St. Bonaventure to see the Big Dance to a long-awaited return to the postseason, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
March 9 — Work of razing the old Derby hat store, at 207 N. Union St., has begun. The entire front part of the building has been removed, and the partitions are coming out quickly. A neighboring storefront is also being vacated, with a shoe store and millinery shop to be relocated shortly. Once the moves are complete, that building will come down, too. The site is being cleared for the Exchange National Bank building, today occupied by Community Bank, N.A.
March 10 — A large number of illnesses have been reported at Olean schools, Superintendent D.E. Batcheller said. There has been a serious interference with the progress of the schools in February, he said, with teachers and pupils alike out of school. Notwithstanding the fact that influenza probably caused much of the problem, he pointed out that it has been impossible to hear the high school and some of the rooms in the elementary schools in severe weather.
1945
March 9 — “I wouldn’t be alive today without the support of the Red Cross,” said Pfc. Robert Hull of Olean, who writes from the white bed of an Army hospital in Atlantic City. Fighting in Europe, his group of men were attacked and he was captured. Shot several times by a machine gun, he was taken to a German base hospital. Lacking supplies, the doctors amputated his leg and sent him off to Stalag 9C, where he saw what the Red Cross provided. Drugs, X-ray equipment, real butter and turkey until they grew tired of it were provided, Hull said, adding he did not hold it against the Germans for doing what they could with the little provided by their government. Eventually, the Red Cross worked to have him exchanged.
March 14 — John W. Baker, former publisher of the Olean Herald, passed away in Skaneateles, where he was publisher of the Weekly Skaneateles Press. Born in 1869, he learned his trade as a printer in Smethport, Pa. He later became superintendent of printing plants in Buffalo and Niagara Falls, later moving to the Ithaca Journal-News, owned by Frank Gannett. He became part owner of the Olean Herald in 1927, leading the paper through its merger with the Olean Evening Times in 1932.
1970
March 11 — While students protest at universities nationwide, St. Bonaventure students also hit the pavement — asking for time off to see the Bonas mens’ basketball team play in the NCAA tournament. The third-ranked Bonnies, under coach Larry Weise and led on the court by future pro Hall-of-Famer Bob Lanier, may be televised, but students want to be able to go and cheer on the team without academic penalty. Administrators said they would grant a break if the team wins the first two games of the tourney.
March 14 — Monsignor Michale Campbell, pastor of St. Mary of the Angels Church, passed away in the West Henley Street rectory from a massive cerebral hemorrhage after being ill with strep throat. He was 74. For 13 years, he served as pastor of the church. His family immigrated to the U.S. from Ireland in his 20s, but he took several journeys home in the meantime. Rev. Pius Benincasa, auxiliary bishop of the diocese, will celebrate a requiem Mass for an expected capacity crowd.
1995
March 12 — Sure, Bradford High School boys’ basketball team was 25-0 and the favorite for the District 9 title, but it took a bit of luck for the squad to rally past Uniontown, 65-61. The school had lost 13 straight games in states and hadn’t won one since 1969, and with four minutes left in the game, the team was down by five. Coach Dave Fuhrman noted his top point guard and inside sub had fouled out, but Jerry Burgos and Mike Manning stepped up for the win. Meanwhile, after nabbing their first Section 6 title in 26 years, Olean bowed out of the race for the state title after a 78-62 loss to Section 5 champs Bishop Kearney in the Far West Regional.
March 13 — There’s a second chance for St. Bonaventure mens’ basketball this season. With a call at 8:20 p.m., the team found itself not only in the National Invitation Tournament for the first time since 1983, but also hosting Southern Mississippi in the first round. It’s the first postseason for the team in 12 seasons, and coach Jim Baron — who played on the 1977 NIT championship team — was “excited for our seniors and our entire program… we know it’s going to be a terrific field, but I really feel we deserve it.” 1994-95 was the first winning season in nine years for the squad, having cycled through several coaches along the way.