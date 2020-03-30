From a long day saving Olean to liberation for a city ex-pat, from the city going to the dogs to the end of armed tension for the Seneca Nation, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.

1920

March 31 — Four calls kept city firemen on the jump yesterday. The first came at 10:50 a.m. when a barn at 1611 North Union Street was destroyed by fire. One of two cows was rescued from the blaze. Burning grass and brush on South Second Street led to a second call at around 3 p.m. Meanwhile, a blaze of burning grass was extinguished at the corner of West State and 15th streets around 5 p.m. The final call was at 8:30 p.m., after sparks from a bonfire set fire to the roof of 667 East State Street. The house suffered minor damage.

April 1 — Higgins Memorial Hospital issued its annual report, noting that the growth of the hospital’s usefulness to the public since 1913 has doubled. The total number of patients treated that year was 778, while the 1919 number was over 1,500, including surgical, medical, maternity, birth, X-ray and passenger cases. The private, nonprofit facility reported it spent around $55,600 in 1919 — about $745,000, adjusted for inflation — and saw a deficit of about $8,600. By comparison, Olean General Hospital had a $20 million budget in 2018.

1945

March 30 — A postcard received by George Georgetson of North Fifth Street is the first word he has received in five years from his brother, Peter, formerly of Olean, now living in Greece. Peter was in business in Olean for many years, but returned to Greece in 1921 to found a grist mill in Sparta. He writes that his business fell on hard times after the Italians and Germans invaded in 1940, and now the Greek people are in desperate need of shoes, clothes and money. He also relayed that Leon Kostiante, one-time proprietor of Candyland in Olean and a first cousin of the Georgetsons, died three years ago during the occupation.

April 2 — Second Lt. Robert Halwey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Halwey of Portville, has flown a number of missions over the Third Reich in the cockpit of the top American fighter of the theater — The North American P-51D Mustang. While he hasn’t racked up any kills yet, the 22-year-old former Curtiss Wright employee traded the rivet gun for the control stick to make sure B-24 Liberators and B-17 Flying Fortresses are safe on their way to and from targets deep inside Germany. The Fourth Fighter Group, the oldest of its type in the Eighth Air Force, had downed 520 enemy fighters and another 324 still on the ground so far in Europe.

1970

March 30 — At the Olean Kennel Club’s annual Easter dog show, the city went to the dogs. About 900 spectators came out to Archbishop Walsh to get a glance at the hounds. Top dog of the show was “Study Hall’s Recess of Kay Hill,” a Doberman pinscher owned by Carolyn McDonnell of Holland. The dog with the best obedience score was a German shepherd owned by Judy Wick of Buffalo, racking up 198 out of a possible 200 points. While many of the winners were from around Western New York, the top sporting dog was “Lady Muffin of Happy Hills,” a lab owned by Richard and Liz Snyder of Olean.

March 31 — Officials are gearing up for the eighth annual Western New York Maple Festival in Franklinville. Members of the Jaycees and their wives are planning to serve more than 2,000 pancake dinners over the weekend. More than 600 pounds of sausage, 400 pounds of pancake flour mix, 75 pounds of butter, 30 dozen eggs and 20 gallons of milk are being mixed at the Franklinville Central School elementary cafeteria. But topping it off will be 36 gallons of locally-made first run light amber genuine 100% maple syrup.

1995

April 3 — Drug trafficking in Olean is blamed for the 24% hike in felony arrests in Cattaraugus County last year, prosecutors and police said. Across the county, felony arrests rose from 300 to 372 year-to-year. Olean Police Chief Patrick Brandow noted that Olean is accessible from urban areas, which have brought in more drugs. Sheriff Jerry Burrell said that it is not only drug crime, but other felonies being committed. “We’ve had an increase in burglaries, there have been homicides and an overall increase in all types of crime.” Statewide, felony arrests rose by 10%, while Allegany County saw a 4% rise.

April 6 — Aided by federal mediators, feuding Seneca Nation of Indians factions agreed to disarm. Seneca Party tribal councillors had voted to impeach President Dennis Bowen Sr. in late January, and appointed Karen Bucktooth to the presidency. With the Coalition Party not accepting the removal, tensions rose to the point of bloodshed in March. Three Senecas being killed in an armed assault on the William Seneca Building on the Cattaraugus Reservation. The mediation came the day after the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs ruled that Bowen is the rightful president of the nation.